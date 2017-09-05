Bulldog Rattlers Football Preview

The Virgin Valley High School football team faces another test Friday night against Mojave High School. The Rattlers come into the game with a 1-1 record after losing to 4A power Legacy 50-14 last Friday night.

Mojave duplicated the Bulldogs by winning its opener 36-0 over Del Sol High School. Mojave, as did Clark, had a 1-8 record last season and fell to the Dawgs 12-0.

The Rattlers feature a group of swift running backs who went for 328 yards in the win over Del Sol. Tawee Walker leads the running game followed by A.J. Anderson and Xavier DeLong. Mojave’s passing game was almost non-existent in their first two games which may bode well for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs pass defense was shredded last Friday in the loss to Clark High School. The Bulldogs will need to regroup to contain the Rattlers running attack. The Bulldogs must have a balanced attack if they want to stay with the Mojave team.

It can’t be all Jayden Perkins on the ground. Perkins accounted for almost two thirds of the entire output of the Dawgs offense 399 total yards. Bulldog quarterback Cade Anderson must get his receivers into the game to have any chance of success.

The Bulldogs only suited up 21 players in last week’s 49-26 loss at Clark. The Rattlers will suit up 35 players which help’s in the summer heat. The game will be a toss-up but the Dawgs will feed off the hometown fans exuberance to pull off the victory. Bulldogs win by six points in a tough fought game 26-20.