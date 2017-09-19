Building permits decline slightly in August

The torrid increase in building permits issued by the city of Mesquite took a slight breather in August especially in the number of single family residence permits.

The city issued 17 permits for new homes in August with a valuation of $3.896 million. That compares to August 2016 when 22 permits were issued in this category valued at $4.896 million. And, the valuation is almost half of the permits issued in July when 30 permits were issued for $6.916 million.

Pulte Homes, which builds all new homes in Sun City Mesquite, only took out six permits in August. That matches the lowest number the homebuilder took out in February.

Nevada Residential Construction (NRC) took out five permits. Warmington Residential Nevada was given two permits as was Catamount Development. Maves Construction and LHSC each took out one permit.

The most expensive home construction permit was valued at $410,280 in the Leavitt Estates area off W. Hafen Lane. The second most expensive was for a home on Links Drive valued at $350,688.

Five permits were issued for homes in the mid- to high one hundred-thousand-dollar range and ten permits were issued for homes in the mid- to high two hundred-thousand-dollar range.

Fifteen permits were issued for residential modifications.

The city issued one commercial building permit located at the Conestoga golf course clubhouse on Falcon Ridge Parkway valued at $91,620. Nine permits were issued for commercial modifications with a total valuation of $687,429. One of them was issued to the Virgin River Casino on East Mesquite Boulevard valued at $459,646.

There were no permits issued in either of these two categories in August 2016.

Six new business permits were issued by the city in August. That compares to the same number issued a year ago.

Eight permits were issued for swimming pools compared to four in August 2016.

Thirteen permits for block walls, an indicator of future construction, were issued with a valuation of $96,367. Last year the city issued 15 permits for block walls, valued at $190,146.

One grading permit was issued for work at the Town Wash detention basin located on Canyon Crest Boulevard.