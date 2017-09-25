Brito’s four goals lead Bulldog soccer gals to 4-2 win over Las Vegas

After a disappointing loss to Somerset-Sky Pointe Monday Sept. 18 by a score of 4-3, the Virgin Valley High School girl soccer team bounced back to defeat the Las Vegas High School Wildcats 4-2 behind four goals from Rainee Brito. Only a freshman, Brito is on course to obliterate graduated soccer star Abbie Barnum’s amazing play the past four years. Barnum had 21 goals plus 3 assists back in 2013 as a freshman. Brito presently sits at 15 goals and one assist halfway through her freshman season.

The 4-3 loss to the Eagles on Monday was twofold as the Dawgs loss three more players to injury. “We have lost six players in two games,” said Bulldog Coach Bob Snell. That is unbelievable. It’s forced us to go with five freshman girls. It will take time for them to gel with the other players. Our whole season has changed. To lose Karle Correa was a huge blow for us. She was a rock on the backline for us.” Sky Points scored the first goal of Monday’s matchup four minutes into the game. The Dawgs tied the match seven minutes in, on Sarah Walters, first goal of the season. The Eagles regained the lead at 16 minutes, before Brito knotted it up again scoring goal with eight minutes remaining in the first half. Kallie Graves had the assist for the Dawgs. Three backline defenders were injured in the first half. The Eagles continued to press and took the lead 15 minutes into the second period. They added the eventual winning goal 27 minutes in on a defensive lapse by the Dawgs. The Bulldogs scored the final goal with 8 minutes remaining on a Brito pass to Kallie Graves. The Bulldogs suffered a 4-3 loss, their first league loss this season.

Tuesday’s match up with the Wildcats was the Rainee Brito show as she had four goals in the Dawgs 4-2 victory. Brito struck goal quickly with goal number one 30 seconds into the game. The Bulldog celebration was short lived as the Wildcats hit goal 30 seconds later. The team’s defense dominated the rest of the first half. “We are not concentrating,” said Coach Snell. We’re not going to the ball.”

Las Vegas opened the second half with a goal to take a 2-1 lead. The Bulldogs behind Brito took the momentum away from the Wildcats and were never challenged. Brito scored 17 minutes in on a Kari Wakefield assist. Brito added another goal minutes later with the assist going to Graves. It was the first Lady Dawg lead since the first minute of the game. Brito made her fourth and final goal of the game on an assist from Alejandra Camacho. “We outplayed them completely in the second half,” added Coach Snell. The Bulldogs continue Sunrise League Play Tuesday Sept. 26 hosting Chaparral. The Bulldogs record now sits at 2-1-2 in league play.