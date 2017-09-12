Arrest Report Sept. 3-9, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 11. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Anderson, Carl M
Mesquite
9/7/17
DUI
Babin, Jessica L
Ivins, UT
9/8/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Defrauding an Inn Keeper
Bogue, Kali R
St. George, UT
9/4/17
Trespassing
Boothe, Trent M
Las Vegas, NV
9/9/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Chun, Bonnie M
Santa Clara, UT
9/7/17
Failure to appear
Gibson, Beau A
Washington, UT
9/7/17
Jail housing agreement
Hamer, Adam D
Diamond Valley, UT
9/6/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of controlled substance by prisoner
Hernandez-Guzman, Ruben O
Mesquite
9/3/17
DUI
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Failure to maintain travel lane
Herrera, Frank A
Simi Valley, CA
9/3/17
Jail housing agreement
Holm, Colten B
Washington, UT
9/8/17
Possession of controlled substance x2
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Hurst, Mikeal B
St. George, UT
9/8/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Possession of controlled substance 7
James, Somer R
Mesquite
9/9/17
DUI
Basic speed
Matthews, Benjamine P
St. George, UT
9/6/17
Disturbing the peace/fighting
McNall, David D
Mesquite
9/7/17
Domestic battery
Mills, Craig A
Mesquite
Basic speed
DUI
No proof of insurance
Registration of vehicle
Fictitious/Altered plate
Mills, Robbie D
Mesquite
9/4/17
Battery on police officer
Resisting arrest
Pittman, Henry P IV
St. George, UT
9/8/17
Trafficking controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance 7
Sandoval, Leidi L
Bunkerville, NV
9/7/17
DUI
Sota, Rachel L
Mesquite
9/5/17
Domestic battery
Torgenson, Jeffery D
Mesquite
9/6/17
Domestic battery
Tyler, Isaac N
Mesquite
9/5/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Valdez, Luis J
Mesquite
9/7/17
Failure to appear
Vasquez, Joseph B
Beaver Dam, AZ
9/4/17
DUI
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
No proof of insurance
Unsafe backing
Wallis, Aaron R
St. George, UT
9/3/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of Schedule I & II substance
Possession of stolen property
Possession of drug paraphernalia