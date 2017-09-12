You are here: Home / News / Police Beat / Arrest Report Sept. 3-9, 2017

Arrest Report Sept. 3-9, 2017

September 12, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 11.  Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

 

Anderson, Carl M

Mesquite

9/7/17

DUI

 

Babin, Jessica L

Ivins, UT

9/8/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Defrauding an Inn Keeper

 

Bogue, Kali R

St. George, UT

9/4/17

Trespassing

 

Boothe, Trent M

Las Vegas, NV

9/9/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Chun, Bonnie M

Santa Clara, UT

9/7/17

Failure to appear

 

Gibson, Beau A

Washington, UT

9/7/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Hamer, Adam D

Diamond Valley, UT

9/6/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of controlled substance by prisoner

 

Hernandez-Guzman, Ruben O

Mesquite

9/3/17

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Failure to maintain travel lane

 

Herrera, Frank A

Simi Valley, CA

9/3/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Holm, Colten B

Washington, UT

9/8/17

Possession of controlled substance x2

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Hurst, Mikeal B

St. George, UT

9/8/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Possession of controlled substance 7

 

James, Somer R

Mesquite

9/9/17

DUI

Basic speed

 

Matthews, Benjamine P

St. George, UT

9/6/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

 

McNall, David D

Mesquite

9/7/17

Domestic battery

 

Mills, Craig A

Mesquite

Basic speed

DUI

No proof of insurance

Registration of vehicle

Fictitious/Altered plate

 

Mills, Robbie D

Mesquite

9/4/17

Battery on police officer

Resisting arrest

 

Pittman, Henry P IV

St. George, UT

9/8/17

Trafficking controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance 7

 

Sandoval, Leidi L

Bunkerville, NV

9/7/17

DUI

 

Sota, Rachel L

Mesquite

9/5/17

Domestic battery

 

Torgenson, Jeffery D

Mesquite

9/6/17

Domestic battery

 

Tyler, Isaac N

Mesquite

9/5/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Valdez, Luis J

Mesquite

9/7/17

Failure to appear

 

Vasquez, Joseph B

Beaver Dam, AZ

9/4/17

DUI

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

No proof of insurance

Unsafe backing

 

Wallis, Aaron R

St. George, UT

9/3/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of Schedule I & II substance

Possession of stolen property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

 

