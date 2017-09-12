Arrest Report Sept. 3-9, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 11. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Anderson, Carl M

Mesquite

9/7/17

DUI

Babin, Jessica L

Ivins, UT

9/8/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Defrauding an Inn Keeper

Bogue, Kali R

St. George, UT

9/4/17

Trespassing

Boothe, Trent M

Las Vegas, NV

9/9/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Chun, Bonnie M

Santa Clara, UT

9/7/17

Failure to appear

Gibson, Beau A

Washington, UT

9/7/17

Jail housing agreement

Hamer, Adam D

Diamond Valley, UT

9/6/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of controlled substance by prisoner

Hernandez-Guzman, Ruben O

Mesquite

9/3/17

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Failure to maintain travel lane

Herrera, Frank A

Simi Valley, CA

9/3/17

Jail housing agreement

Holm, Colten B

Washington, UT

9/8/17

Possession of controlled substance x2

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hurst, Mikeal B

St. George, UT

9/8/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Possession of controlled substance 7

James, Somer R

Mesquite

9/9/17

DUI

Basic speed

Matthews, Benjamine P

St. George, UT

9/6/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

McNall, David D

Mesquite

9/7/17

Domestic battery

Mills, Craig A

Mesquite

Basic speed

DUI

No proof of insurance

Registration of vehicle

Fictitious/Altered plate

Mills, Robbie D

Mesquite

9/4/17

Battery on police officer

Resisting arrest

Pittman, Henry P IV

St. George, UT

9/8/17

Trafficking controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance 7

Sandoval, Leidi L

Bunkerville, NV

9/7/17

DUI

Sota, Rachel L

Mesquite

9/5/17

Domestic battery

Torgenson, Jeffery D

Mesquite

9/6/17

Domestic battery

Tyler, Isaac N

Mesquite

9/5/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Valdez, Luis J

Mesquite

9/7/17

Failure to appear

Vasquez, Joseph B

Beaver Dam, AZ

9/4/17

DUI

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

No proof of insurance

Unsafe backing

Wallis, Aaron R

St. George, UT

9/3/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of Schedule I & II substance

Possession of stolen property

Possession of drug paraphernalia