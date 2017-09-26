Arrest Report Sept. 17-23, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 25. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/21/17
Truancy
Alley, Joshua C
Cedar City, UT
9/17/17
Obstructed windshield
Registration in vehicle
No proof of insurance
Allred, Tonya L
Mesquite
9/21/17
Burglary
Conspiracy of commit
Larceny
Barlow, Ethan J
St. George, UT
9/17/17
Jail housing agreement
Dawson, Mariah R
Ottumwa, IA
9/20/17
Loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity
Possession of stolen property
Dill, Richard H III
Bowie, MD
9/19/17
Resisting arrest
False information/Obstructing
Disturbing the peace
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/19/17
Curfew
Garibay, Vincent E
St. George, UT
9/17/17
Jail housing agreement
Hamer, Adam D
Hurricane, UT
9/21/17
Failure to appear x2
Hoover, Beth A
Scenic, AZ
9/21/17
Failure to appear
Hotch, Cree D
Mesquite
9/19/17
Contempt of court
Iseton, Samantha R
Ottumwa IA
9/20/17
Possession of stolen property
Loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity
Possession of drug paraphernalia
James, Danesh R
North Las Vegas, NV
9/22/17
Petit larceny
Jones, Chauncey L
Ottumwa, IA
9/20/17
Possession of stolen property
Juber, Brandy L
Fredonia, AZ
9/20/17
Fugitive from justice
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/18/17
Purchase/Consumption by minor
Disturbance of school
Leavitt, Larry R
Bunkerville, NV
9/20/17
DUI
Madson, Irvin L
St. George, UT
9/23/17
Failure to appear
Moreno-Alvarez, Francisco
9/21/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
Osborn, Jessica D
Mesquite
9/23/17
Contributory negligence
Pedroza-Martinez, Jose J
Mesquite
9/22/17
Receiving stolen property
Possession of stolen property
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Failure to yield at stop sign
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/22/17
Disturbance of school
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/20/17
Purchase/consumption by minor
Reed, Ryan R
Ottumwa, IA
Possession of stolen property
Loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/18/17
Truancy
Romero-Garcia, Manuel J
Mesquite
9/23/17
City parks violation, curfew
City parks violation, alcohol
Saipale, Morey T
St. George, UT
9/18/17
Trespassing
Sandoval, Arturo J
Mesquite
9/19/17
Trespassing
Santoyo, Leopoldo A
Mesquite
9/23/17
Domestic battery
Schriner, Richy G
Mesquite
9/18/17
Petit larceny
Shay, Raymond
West Valley, UT
9/20/17
Failure to appear x2
Tubbs, Annette T
Littlefield, AZ
9/18/17
Contempt of court
Tyler, Isaac N
Mesquite
9/21/17
Failure to appear
Ullrich, Mark J
Beaver Dam, AZ
9/18/17
Violation of Temporary protection
Yazzie, Kimberly L
Flagstaff, AZ
9/20/17
Child neglect/Endangerment