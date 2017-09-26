Arrest Report Sept. 17-23, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 25. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/21/17

Truancy

Alley, Joshua C

Cedar City, UT

9/17/17

Obstructed windshield

Registration in vehicle

No proof of insurance

Allred, Tonya L

Mesquite

9/21/17

Burglary

Conspiracy of commit

Larceny

Barlow, Ethan J

St. George, UT

9/17/17

Jail housing agreement

Dawson, Mariah R

Ottumwa, IA

9/20/17

Loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity

Possession of stolen property

Dill, Richard H III

Bowie, MD

9/19/17

Resisting arrest

False information/Obstructing

Disturbing the peace

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/19/17

Curfew

Garibay, Vincent E

St. George, UT

9/17/17

Jail housing agreement

Hamer, Adam D

Hurricane, UT

9/21/17

Failure to appear x2

Hoover, Beth A

Scenic, AZ

9/21/17

Failure to appear

Hotch, Cree D

Mesquite

9/19/17

Contempt of court

Iseton, Samantha R

Ottumwa IA

9/20/17

Possession of stolen property

Loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity

Possession of drug paraphernalia

James, Danesh R

North Las Vegas, NV

9/22/17

Petit larceny

Jones, Chauncey L

Ottumwa, IA

9/20/17

Possession of stolen property

Juber, Brandy L

Fredonia, AZ

9/20/17

Fugitive from justice

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/18/17

Purchase/Consumption by minor

Disturbance of school

Leavitt, Larry R

Bunkerville, NV

9/20/17

DUI

Madson, Irvin L

St. George, UT

9/23/17

Failure to appear

Moreno-Alvarez, Francisco

9/21/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

Osborn, Jessica D

Mesquite

9/23/17

Contributory negligence

Pedroza-Martinez, Jose J

Mesquite

9/22/17

Receiving stolen property

Possession of stolen property

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Failure to yield at stop sign

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/22/17

Disturbance of school

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/20/17

Purchase/consumption by minor

Reed, Ryan R

Ottumwa, IA

Possession of stolen property

Loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/18/17

Truancy

Romero-Garcia, Manuel J

Mesquite

9/23/17

City parks violation, curfew

City parks violation, alcohol

Saipale, Morey T

St. George, UT

9/18/17

Trespassing

Sandoval, Arturo J

Mesquite

9/19/17

Trespassing

Santoyo, Leopoldo A

Mesquite

9/23/17

Domestic battery

Schriner, Richy G

Mesquite

9/18/17

Petit larceny

Shay, Raymond

West Valley, UT

9/20/17

Failure to appear x2

Tubbs, Annette T

Littlefield, AZ

9/18/17

Contempt of court

Tyler, Isaac N

Mesquite

9/21/17

Failure to appear

Ullrich, Mark J

Beaver Dam, AZ

9/18/17

Violation of Temporary protection

Yazzie, Kimberly L

Flagstaff, AZ

9/20/17

Child neglect/Endangerment