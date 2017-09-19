Arrest Report Sept. 10-16, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 18. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Alley, Carley A
Cedar City, UT
9/14/17
Failure to appear
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/11/17
Battery
Disturbing the peace
Dennis, Paul T
Springdale, UT
9/14/17
Paraphernalia advertising/sale
Loitering for purpose of engaging in drug related activity
Ferguson, Crystal R
Mesquite
9/14/17
Failure to appear
Garcia, Samuel D
Scenic, AZ
9/10/17
Jail housing agreement
Garcia-Garcia, Yordi
St. George, UT
9/10/17
Purchase/consumption by minor
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
9/13/17
Possession of controlled substance
Herrera, Jarelin
Phoenix, AZ
9/11/17
Contempt of court
James, Kyle E
Scottsdale, AZ
9/13/17
Jail housing agreement
Koja, Devin S
St. George, UT
9/13/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Labagnara, Joseph J
Mesquite
9/12/17
Related incidents
Mashburn, Preston A
St. George, UT
9/12/17
Trespassing
Battery
Meadows-Gomez, Monica D
Mesquite
9/11/17
Injury to property of another
Trespassing
Newcomb, Diana L
Mesquite
9/12/17
Domestic battery
Orvin, Jonathan J
Hurricane, UT
9/14/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Pauly, Michael A
Littlefield, AZ
9/14/17
Jail housing agreement
Pearce, Carol J
Littlefield, AZ
9/15/17
DUI
Smith, William H
Mesa, AZ
9/13/17
Jail housing agreement
Watts, Devin P
St. George, UT
9/13/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia