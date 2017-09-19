Arrest Report Sept. 10-16, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 18. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Alley, Carley A

Cedar City, UT

9/14/17

Failure to appear

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/11/17

Battery

Disturbing the peace

Dennis, Paul T

Springdale, UT

9/14/17

Paraphernalia advertising/sale

Loitering for purpose of engaging in drug related activity

Ferguson, Crystal R

Mesquite

9/14/17

Failure to appear

Garcia, Samuel D

Scenic, AZ

9/10/17

Jail housing agreement

Garcia-Garcia, Yordi

St. George, UT

9/10/17

Purchase/consumption by minor

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

9/13/17

Possession of controlled substance

Herrera, Jarelin

Phoenix, AZ

9/11/17

Contempt of court

James, Kyle E

Scottsdale, AZ

9/13/17

Jail housing agreement

Koja, Devin S

St. George, UT

9/13/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Labagnara, Joseph J

Mesquite

9/12/17

Related incidents

Mashburn, Preston A

St. George, UT

9/12/17

Trespassing

Battery

Meadows-Gomez, Monica D

Mesquite

9/11/17

Injury to property of another

Trespassing

Newcomb, Diana L

Mesquite

9/12/17

Domestic battery

Orvin, Jonathan J

Hurricane, UT

9/14/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Pauly, Michael A

Littlefield, AZ

9/14/17

Jail housing agreement

Pearce, Carol J

Littlefield, AZ

9/15/17

DUI

Smith, William H

Mesa, AZ

9/13/17

Jail housing agreement

Watts, Devin P

St. George, UT

9/13/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia