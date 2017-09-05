Arrest Report Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 3. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Bartee, Zachary L

Mesquite

9/2/17

Failure to appear

Coleman, Cheryl R

Las Vegas, NV

8/30/17

Battery

Disturbing the peace

Cortes, Kevin E

Mesquite

8/30/17

DUI

Furman, Teresa L

Mesquite

8/29/17

Failure to appear

Garcia-Fierro, Diana Y

Mesquite

9/2/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

Guitierrez, Andre V

Bunkerville

9/1/17

Felony arrest warrant

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

8/31/17

Trespassing

Hit & Run

Male Juvenile Offender

Mesquite

8/28/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Herrera, Jarelin

Phoenix, AZ

8/27/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony arrest warrant

Kuta, Kaylee A

St. George, UT

8/28/17

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

Lapiers, Jared E

Mesquite

9/1/17

Petit larceny

Male Juvenile Offender

Mesquite

8/28/17

Battery on peace officer

Male Juvenile Offender

Mesquite

8/28/17

Disturbing the peace

Battery on peace officer

Male Juvenile Offender

Mesquite

8/28/17

Purchase/consumption by minor

Male Juvenile Offender

Mesquite

8/29/17

Disturbance of school

Lott, Kent C

Beaver Dam, AZ

8/27/17

Jail housing agreement

Love, John D

Mesquite

8/30/17

Domestic battery

Luna, Hugo

Mesquite

9/2/17

Failure to maintain travel lane

Fail to change DL

Due care/Decrease speed

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

DUI

Marcelino, Michael J

Littlefield, AZ

8/30/17

Jail housing agreement

Meadows, Crisdun B

Transient

9/2/17

Defrauding an Innkeeper

Metzger, Charles L Jr.

Chicago, IL

Resisting arrest

Wrong pcs shopping cart

Domestic battery

Miller, Billie G

Mesquite

9/1/17

Petit larceny

Moss, Emerald K

Douglas, GA

9/2/17

Domestic battery by strangulation

Female Juvenile Offender

Mesquite

8/28/17

Disturbing the peace

Reed, Derrell D

Beaver Dam, AZ

8/28/17

Jail housing agreement

Rodriguez, Peter E

Washington, UT

8/27/17

Basic speed

Shropshall, David R

Mesquite

8/31/17

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

More than 1 DL in possession

DUI

Sims, Raymond N

Reno, NV

8/27/17

Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

Spenser, Robert L

Mesquite

8/28/17

Battery by prisoner

Urena-Ortiz, Julio C

Provo, UT

8/27/17

Minor in casino

Yazzie, Thomas W

Salt Lake City, UT

8/27/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

Zwick, Zachary A

Santa Clara, UT

8/29/17

Jail housing agreement