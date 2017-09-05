Arrest Report Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Sept. 3. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Bartee, Zachary L
Mesquite
9/2/17
Failure to appear
Coleman, Cheryl R
Las Vegas, NV
8/30/17
Battery
Disturbing the peace
Cortes, Kevin E
Mesquite
8/30/17
DUI
Furman, Teresa L
Mesquite
8/29/17
Failure to appear
Garcia-Fierro, Diana Y
Mesquite
9/2/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
Guitierrez, Andre V
Bunkerville
9/1/17
Felony arrest warrant
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
8/31/17
Trespassing
Hit & Run
Male Juvenile Offender
Mesquite
8/28/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Herrera, Jarelin
Phoenix, AZ
8/27/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Felony arrest warrant
Kuta, Kaylee A
St. George, UT
8/28/17
Misdemeanor arrest warrant
Lapiers, Jared E
Mesquite
9/1/17
Petit larceny
Male Juvenile Offender
Mesquite
8/28/17
Battery on peace officer
Male Juvenile Offender
Mesquite
8/28/17
Disturbing the peace
Battery on peace officer
Male Juvenile Offender
Mesquite
8/28/17
Purchase/consumption by minor
Male Juvenile Offender
Mesquite
8/29/17
Disturbance of school
Lott, Kent C
Beaver Dam, AZ
8/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Love, John D
Mesquite
8/30/17
Domestic battery
Luna, Hugo
Mesquite
9/2/17
Failure to maintain travel lane
Fail to change DL
Due care/Decrease speed
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
DUI
Marcelino, Michael J
Littlefield, AZ
8/30/17
Jail housing agreement
Meadows, Crisdun B
Transient
9/2/17
Defrauding an Innkeeper
Metzger, Charles L Jr.
Chicago, IL
Resisting arrest
Wrong pcs shopping cart
Domestic battery
Miller, Billie G
Mesquite
9/1/17
Petit larceny
Moss, Emerald K
Douglas, GA
9/2/17
Domestic battery by strangulation
Female Juvenile Offender
Mesquite
8/28/17
Disturbing the peace
Reed, Derrell D
Beaver Dam, AZ
8/28/17
Jail housing agreement
Rodriguez, Peter E
Washington, UT
8/27/17
Basic speed
Shropshall, David R
Mesquite
8/31/17
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
More than 1 DL in possession
DUI
Sims, Raymond N
Reno, NV
8/27/17
Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway
Spenser, Robert L
Mesquite
8/28/17
Battery by prisoner
Urena-Ortiz, Julio C
Provo, UT
8/27/17
Minor in casino
Yazzie, Thomas W
Salt Lake City, UT
8/27/17
Disturbing the peace/fighting
Zwick, Zachary A
Santa Clara, UT
8/29/17
Jail housing agreement