America First Credit Union launches 13th annual Community Food Drive to serve those in need

With a profound commitment to helping the underprivileged in the communities it services, America First Credit Union kicks off the season of giving with the launch of its 13th annual Community Food Drive which runs through Saturday, Oct. 21. All branch locations throughout Utah and southern Nevada will accept donations of non-perishable food items to distribute to local food pantries and food banks. Since its inception in 2004, the annual Community Food Drive has collected more than 150,000 pounds of food.

In addition to the food drive collection, the community-focused credit union will donate $5,000 in turkeys to Utah Food Bank in preparation for the holiday season. All collected items will be donated to the Utah Food Bank, Three Square Las Vegas and Cappallappa Family Reserve Center in Moapa, Nev.

“As we embark on the 13th year of the food drive, we recognize the many unfortunate situations occurring both nationally and right here at home,” said John Lund, President and CEO of America First. “The need for food in our communities is strong and as we continue our efforts to serve others, we look for help from the community, employees and members to give what they can as we head into the holiday months.”

According to the Utah Food Bank, one in six Utahans and one in five Utah children live in poverty and are unsure of when they’ll have their next meal and about 423,000 Utahans risk missing a meal each day. The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report states that nearly 16 percent of Nevada and nearly 15-percent of Utah households are food insecure.

This year, the most needed non-perishable food items include, but are not limited to, canned vegetables, canned tuna fish, and peanut butter (no glass), among others. The public and America First members are encouraged to donate at any branch in Utah and Nevada through Saturday, Oct. 21.

To for more information or to find the nearest branch to make a donation, visit www.americafirst.com.

