Abuse of Handicap Plates & Placards

Finding an open handicap parking spot isn’t always easy today, especially at medical facilities, such as Hospitals and in retirement communities. A disabled plate among retirees in warmer climates are at an all-time high, and has been a little frustrating for others… so when I drive around the retirement community it’s no surprise that roughly 50% of them have disabled plates. Occasionally I spot an older gentleman driving a Corvette, which sits low to the ground but has a disabled plate. Watching him get in or out of this type of vehicle… he shows no signs of a disability. I can’t help but wonder what his disability might be, but I’m well aware that there are many disabilities not visual to the eye. One problem I have is watching an able bodied person walk with no apparent disabilities, and takes the last handicap spot in front of a place, such as a physician’s office , so the one who really needs it (hardly able to walk, needing assistance,) has to park far out from the establishment. It’s clear in many instances that retirees have a sense of entitlement, just like the younger generations they complain about.
I decided to check with the DMV to see how one qualifies for the disabled plate. I will share the following stipulations for what a disabled plate or placard may be used; Unable to walk 200 ft. without resting or needing assistance; A lung disease with forced respiratory or use of oxygen; serious cardiac conditions and lastly a ‘severe’ limited ability to walk due to arthritic or neurological conditions. After I checked with several states, they all seem to be about the same, but what’s interesting is when I see these vehicles pulling up to recreation centers (with disabled plates) and the majority don’t appear to have these types of conditions, especially when they’re attending lawn or regular bowling, swimming laps for timely lengths, or engaging in other various sports. Entitlement behavior seems to be the way of the world today, but I for one don’t have to like it. Lastly, there will always be the handicap abusers. Some won’t have a tag and will park in a handicap spot figuring it’s only for a minute, while others are capable but they don the disability plate so what the heck, they’ll take that parking space regardless, after all…maybe they’re just tired. These abusers are taking away from people with ‘real’ disabilities. The department of transportation recognizes that many retirees became disabled in colder climates and needed those plates at one time. However, many moved west for health reasons, and after much time those disabilities were no longer severe, yet they kept their disabled plates; after all…some feel they earned it.
For those of you that spot handicap parking fraud you’ll be happy to know there is a dedicated website, in which you may post a photo as well as their plates, for all to see. HandicappedFraud.org is where I began my search, but you’ll find current offenders through any state at www.myparkingsign.com/handicapped-fraud . I know most people like to find a close parking spot once in a while, but the reality is … who couldn’t use a little bit of exercise now and again, it’s the road to a healthier and happier lifestyle.
I take great offense in your comment about watching an older gentleman with a handicap plate showing no sign of a disability. Yes, there are several disabilities one could have that are not visible to the eye and it’s nobody’s place to judge. I know several people that have qualified for a handicap license plate/placard due to their invisible disability (Rheumatoid Arthritis + Other Autoimmune Diseases) and are afraid to use the handicap spaces for fear of the dirty looks and comments they get from opinionated people because they do not visually see their disability. So please next time you see someone with a handicap plate/placard using the handicap space, don’t jump to conclusions that they do not need it because obviously their doctor felt they do.
I have handicapped plates, along with leukemia leading to extreme anemia. I cannot walk more than 100 feet without resting. I appear as a normal, healthy adult on the exterior. Yet, you judge me and others based on their appearance?
Shame.
Please do not be so quick to judge these folks with handicap plates. First of all they aren’t that easy to get. Second of all their illness could be deeper than your eyes can see. My son (who was 25 years old at the time) was a Marine Vet, came home from Somalia in 1993 and then became an Oregon police officer soon after, when they detected he had crone disease which is a very painful intestinal disease and 17 years ago the V.A. had no relief for him and basically used him as a medical guinea pig and tried out many different pills to no avail. He had 2 children and one on the way so daily errands were necessary for him. He looked like any normal ex-Marine who was very young and clean cut guy, however he had to have a handicap plate due to having no bowel control at very inappropriate times. Many people would stop him out in the parking lot and yell at him for having those plates and parking in the handicap space and yet he had no desire to share with them why he had them. He has since passed away (at age 26) due to depression, pain and anxiety, and never did get to meet his baby girl. Sad for me to share this but judging people and giving them a hard time is not something this mother can put up with. By the way if that guy you saw can afford a Corvette car more power to him. Yes I’m sure there are people out there who do abuse those plates and take your space but I’m sure you can find something to do to make you feel better with your time and make YOUR week count.