YOUTH FALL FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION

Youth Fall Flag Football is scheduled to begin Sept. 25 for boys and girls ages 4-8. The deadline to register is Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Registrations are being taken now. A few organized practices will be on Monday evenings and games will be played on Wednesday evenings.

If spots are available after the registration deadline, those wanting to fill the available positions will be charged a late sign-up fee per spot. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The purpose of youth programs in the City of Mesquite Recreation & Parks Department is to guide boys and girls through an organized program,” said Zach Robison, recreation coordinator. “Youth can learn the fundamentals of a sport and learn sportsmanship through participation. The ultimate goal is to encourage skill development and foster a positive attitude.”

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

