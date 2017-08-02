Wonders’ captured in a variety of mediums by local artists.

Have you ever experienced a moment in nature when the beauty is so incredible that it takes your breath away? Do you wish you had captured that perfect moment? The Virgin Valley Artist’s may not have captured that moment in your life but they have captured some of nature’s other most amazing moments. They are more than willing to share those moments with the public now through Sept. 2 during the “Wonders of Nature” exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center located at 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

The Mesquite Fine Arts Center presently holds the works of 71 local artists who have captured nature’s wonders, either real or imagined, and the exhibit is breathtaking.

The public is also invited to join the artists at the reception on Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded to this month’s winners during the Open House. The event is free to the public.

The August “Nature’s Wonders” exhibit is sponsored by the Eureka Resort Casino. All artwork in the gallery is for sale including the pieces in the Aug. exhibit.

For more information on this and future exhibits or any of the many classes held at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, contact the Virgin Valley Artists Association at 702-346-1338.