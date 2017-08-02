You are here: Home / Living / Arts / Wonders’ captured in a variety of mediums by local artists.

August 2, 2017
Imagine a “Winter Wonderland” as beautiful as this oil painting. Virgin Valley Artist, Bunny Wiseman, has captured this wonder of nature on canvass and is happy to share it with the public through Sept. 2 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Nature’s Wonders come in all shapes, sizes and colors and are as delicate at the pedals on these beautiful pansies covered in “Dew Drops”. Digital photographer, Gentry Bradley, captured the true beauty of nature’s flowers in this photo and he’s sharing it with the public during August’s exhibit ‘Nature’s Wonders’ which can be seen at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center now through Sept. 2. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Have you ever experienced a moment in nature when the beauty is so incredible that it takes your breath away? Do you wish you had captured that perfect moment? The Virgin Valley Artist’s may not have captured that moment in your life but they have captured some of nature’s other most amazing moments. They are more than willing to share those moments with the public now through Sept. 2 during the “Wonders of Nature” exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center located at 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

The Mesquite Fine Arts Center presently holds the works of 71 local artists who have captured nature’s wonders, either real or imagined, and the exhibit is breathtaking.

The public is also invited to join the artists at the reception on Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded to this month’s winners during the Open House. The event is free to the public.

The August “Nature’s Wonders” exhibit is sponsored by the Eureka Resort Casino. All artwork in the gallery is for sale including the pieces in the Aug. exhibit.

Sometimes nature’s wonders are covered in feathers and always ‘On Watch’ like this 3-D Paper Tole owl by Artist Jean Battaglia

For more information on this and future exhibits or any of the many classes held at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, contact the Virgin Valley Artists Association at 702-346-1338.

Nature’s Wonder’s showed vividly in the colors of the sunset over Zion National Park and were captured for the public’s enjoyment by digital photography artist Shirley Smith. This and other wonders of nature are on display at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center now through Sept. 2.; admission is free. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

These underwater “Angels” are the watercolor works of artist Cheryl J Sachse. Visit the gallery now through Sept. 2 to see 70 more depictions of ‘Nature’s

