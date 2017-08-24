Wilderness society supports western monuments

By Dave Maxwell

Special to MLN

As detailed in published reports, more than 2.7 million people submitted comments during a 60-day comment period to the Department of the Interior, in support of America’s national monuments including local residents in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, whose way of life and livelihood depend on the protected lands.

Earlier this spring, President Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review 22 of the monuments created by presidential executive order since 1996, to see of any of them should be decreased in size, completely rescinded, or left alone.

He was to deliver his final status report to the President Aug. 24, if not delayed, detailing his assessment of the monuments, including some marine monuments, which stretch from Maine to California.

A teleconference, sponsored by the Washington D.C.-based Wilderness Society, was held Aug. 16. At that time, a number of invited guests first gave prepared comments on their reasons for keeping the monuments in their states untouched, after which the teleconference was opened to questions from listeners and members of the press.

Those who spoke included Hector Balderas, New Mexico Attorney General; Fawn Douglas, former council member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe; Joe Sheehey, of the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society and bighorn hunter; Blake Spaulding, restaurant owner at Boulder Mountain Lodge in Boulder, Utah; Fernando Clemente, wildlife biologist, taxidermist, and sportsman in New Mexico; Davis Filfred, Navajo Nation Council member in Utah; and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, California Assemblywoman.

In summary, all the speakers were in favor of keeping the monuments in their areas untouched. Only one, Fawn Douglas, spoke of the Gold Butte Monument in southeastern Nevada, and nothing was said by anyone about the Basin and Range Monument in Lincoln and Nye counties.

Douglas said she was very disappointed when Secretary Zinke came to Gold Butte in late July because he only stayed one day. He had earlier promised to listen and engage with local communities and national monument stakeholders before making any permanent decision, “but did not meet with us and did not listen to us.”

Zinke did not visit the Basin and Range Monument on the ground, but flew over it instead, which upset some of the local people who had hoped to meet with him to express their concerns, both pro and con.

New Mexico Attorney General Balderas said attempts to change, reduce, rescind or cancel the national monuments under review was in his words, “an assault on all of them…it would also threaten the diverse benefits in our communities that rely on them.”

In addition, he said, “the legalities of the monuments are well established in the Antiquities Act of 1906, and any such actions would be open and subject to court action.”

In the question and answer period which followed the remarks of the speakers, there were no comments in opposition to the monuments remaining in their present form.

Some people however, have expressed concerns in published articles or letters to the editor of select newspapers that monuments such as Basin and Range and Gold Butte are just “sellouts to special interests – companies that sell outdoors gear (to hikers and bicycle riders), and lobby endlessly for more monuments and wilderness areas – by which to sell even more equipment and high-end clothing…Follow the money.”