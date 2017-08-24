Why the Hate

Why all the hate, it is very disturbing to see such deep hatred here in America. People who were friends are pulling away, part of our country wants to pull out and people attack each other with weapons to hurt and possibility kill. Who really has it that bad here, with one of the highest standards of living in the world? Our poor here are better off than much of the world.
Many people protesting slavery of course never experienced what that was like, but because of the suffering of their ancestors, they have a better life. Slavery is wrong but it has been practiced since the beginning of time and is still practiced today in some countries. Makes you wonder why the protesters do not go to those countries and protest there.
Somehow, the protesters here in this country have it wrong when they claim the Republicans are the bad people. Democrats are the ones who supported slavery and blocked many efforts to abolish it. The Democrats have turned the tables and directed the hate at the Republicans and President Trump. At every opportunity, the press attacks the President for the least little thing. A good example is Charlottesville, VA, where some nut drove a car into a group protesting a neo-Nazi rally, the President said he was not condemning anyone until the facts were known. Somehow, that seems reasonable yet he was criticized unmercifully.
What is the rage and hate all about, it is about Trump’s promise of a better nation. Those swamp people have a vested interest in keeping things the way they are, no changes please. All this rage is really against us, regular folks, people who work for a living and contribute to society. Although most of Americans think we have a classless society, that is not true. Those elite people in Washington live the high life and believe they know what is best for the lower class, that is us.
This is why the people elected Trump to change what Washington had become. To throw-out the elites who had forgotten their own roots. People who think they are above the law and that seems to be true. Even some conservatives think prosecuting past political figures is unwise because it puts us on par with some third world nations. Yet if you broke the law, whoever you are, you should be prosecuted, but that’s not the way it has been working. Maybe that is one good reason people voted for Trump.
This unreasonable hate and rage seems to be consuming many people on the left, including some who should know better. This hate is consuming a good part of our country’s efforts and hiding our accomplishments. Yes, there are a few paid agitators who will never back off unless someone stops paying them but, the rest of the left, need to cool it and realize what we are accomplishing with business coming back and the jobs that brings. Hopefully, taxes will be coming down so people can decide what to do with their money instead of government taking their earned wages and doing their pet projects.
Let’s all get together to make America great again. Some will still say something negative and to those we say maybe another country would make a better home for you, that is if you can find one better.
This is a well stated factual comment and it is time that more people find out the truth by themselves instead of what the Media is saying over and over again. The Media is biased!
Yes, the Fat Cats in Washington, especially the Senators, do not want changes. They feel that the taxpayer owes them their great life style and benefits, and that they are the only ones that know what is best for the country. Actually, the only thing they know is how to raise money and how to get re-elected. Answer this question; “How can a new Senator with little personal wealth, raise millions to get elected, and then become one of the wealthiest in this country by doing nothing except attend meetings.” If you can answer this question, then you will understand why we need to get rid of the Swamp in Washington and return the control of our lives back to the individuals and the states.
It is disingenuous to blame today’s Democrats for slavery and the bigoted aftermath of post Reconstruction. Yes, the Democratic Party was the party that fostered those views, but party views shift over time. Instead of party names we’ll use different terms to describe those who fought for and those against slavery in the 1860s. Abraham Lincoln was a member of the new Republican Party. They were liberals who supported a strong federal government and a powerful executive branch. Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order. Lincoln was assassinated because his murderer thought he was a political tyrant due to how strongly he ran his White House. Lincoln would not be a Republican today. On the other hand, the Democrats were the states rights party of the time. They were the party of John Wilkes Booth who wanted the weakest federal government and weakest president possible. That platform would not be Democratic today. Small government, states rights advocates are generally Republicans today. The KKK was founded by Democrats, but it isn’t the Democratic Party that the Klan seeks out today. The party names were there in 1860 and beyond, but party philosophies have turned 180 degrees, especially in the last 50 years. Tell the whole truth.