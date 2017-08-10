This week in history Aug. 10-16

Aug. 17, 1898: Littlefield AZ – Third crop of lucerne cut. Worms infested it badly.

Aug. 17, 1898: Littlefield AZ The wife of Dudley Leavitt was stung or bitten on her leg and side by some insect when about to retire to her bed on Tuesday night. She became very sick and was believed by some to be dying but is now on the improve.

Aug. 13, 1909: Bunkerville – There is some talk of installing a roller mill in place of the old burr mill.

Aug. 13, 1909: Hector Bunker and family have gone to Terry’s Ranch after for fruit for bottling purposes.

Aug. 13, 1910: Edward I. Cox of Bunkerville announces himself as candidate for Clark County Commissioner.

Aug. 16, 1911: Nearly all the boys have returned from Moapa Valley, where they have been working.

Aug. 16, 1916: Littlefield AZ Most of the men and teams (horses) are working on the road from here to Mesquite and we are sure glad when we have good roads.