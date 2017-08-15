WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pets are Izzy and Missy. Izzy (male) and Missy (female) are siblings hoping to find wonderful families to adopt them. They are both altered and current on vaccines. Izzy is a handsome gray and white stripe with patches of white. Missy is a black and white beauty. Both are playful and happy kittens, about 5 ½ months old.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is August 26 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (please note these are our summer hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Six beautiful kittens. We have three cream colored beauties and three tiger striped with white markings gorgeous kittens. Two of the tiger striped are girls and the rest are boys. We have been socializing these kittens and they are all doing extremely well and will be well adjusted, happy kittens for any family. All have been checked by the vet and they just need time to adjust and grow into sweet, adoptable felines. If you are interested in adopting a kitten please complete our adoption application at www.wecareforanimals.org. All of these kittens are now listed on our website.

DOGS:

Tia is a beautiful brindle pit who loves to play fetch and brings the ball back to you! As we get to know Tia better, we are discovering she is a very smart, sweet girl. Tia is gentle when she greets children. She enjoys playing with other playful dogs. She has spent time with small, medium and large respectful dogs and has been perfect with them. Tia is an active girl who needs lots of exercise. Tia is doing really well on her leash training. Tia would be perfect for an active person(s) or family. She would enjoy having a yard and a playful doggy companion would be a plus. She knows sit, stay, down, shake. She rides very well in a car. Tia is approximately four years of age and house trained. She weighs 60 lbs, is spayed, current on her vaccines and is micro chipped. To express interest in Tia, please complete our online application at wecareforanimals.org

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.

SOME SAFETY TIPS FOR YOUR PETS

Be aware of the plants you have in your house and in your pet’s yard. The ingestion of azalea, oleander, sago palm, Easter lily or yew plant material, by an animal, could be fatal.

Never give your pet any medications unless under the direction of your veterinarian. Many medications that are used safely in humans can be deadly when used inappropriately.

Never leave chocolates unattended. Approximately one half ounce or less of baking chocolate per pound body weight can cause problems. Even small amounts can cause pancreatic problems.

All automotive products such as oil, gasoline and antifreeze should be stored in areas away from pet access.

When treating your lawn or garden with fertilizers, herbicides or insecticides, always keep your animals away from the area until the area dries completely.