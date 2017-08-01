WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pets are Devon (tiger stripe) and Zayn (cream color), two of the six kittens that will be available for adoption in the next several weeks. All of the kittens are healthy and will receive their second set of kitten vaccines this week. Once the kittens have been altered they can go to their new forever homes. If you are interested in a kitten, please complete our adoption form right away so we can work to get you pre-approved for the adoption.
If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is August 12 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (please note these are our summer hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.
Other Available Pets:
CATS:
Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is a long time resident with WCFA and we would love to find her a special forever family. Alexandra is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and loves to show affection. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell. She likes to follow her foster mom around to see what is happening.
Six beautiful kittens. We have three cream colored beauties and three tiger striped with white markings gorgeous kittens. Two of the tiger striped are girls and the rest are boys. We have been socializing these kittens and they are all doing extremely well and will be well adjusted, happy kittens for any family. All have been checked by the vet and they just need time to adjust and grow into sweet, adoptable felines. If you are interested in adopting a kitten and don’t mind waiting for a little time, please complete our adoption application to get pre-approved for an adoption.
DOGS:
Tia is a beautiful brindle pit who loves to play fetch and brings the ball back to you! As we get to know Tia better, we are discovering she is a very smart, sweet girl. Tia is gentle when she greets children. She enjoys playing with other playful dogs. She has spent time with small, medium and large respectful dogs and has been perfect with them. Tia is an active girl who needs lots of exercise. Tia is doing really well on her leash training. Tia would be perfect for an active person(s) or family. She would enjoy having a yard and a playful doggy companion would be a plus. She knows sit, stay, down, shake. She rides very well in a car. Tia is approximately four years of age and house trained. She weighs 60 lbs, is spayed, current on her vaccines and is micro chipped. To express interest in Tia, please complete our online application at wecareforanimals.org
WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.
10 REASONS TO SPAY/NEUTER YOUR PET
- Your female pet will live a longer, healthier life.
Spaying helps prevent uterine infections and breast cancer, which is fatal in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats. Spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases.
- Neutering provides major health benefits for your male.
Besides preventing unwanted litters, neutering your male companion prevents testicular cancer, if done before six months of age.
- Your spayed female won’t go into heat.
While cycles can vary, female felines usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season. In an effort to advertise for mates, they’ll yowl and urinate more frequently—sometimes all over the house!
- Your male dog won’t want to roam away from home.
An intact male will do just about anything to find a mate! That includes digging his way under the fence and making like Houdini to escape from the house. And once he’s free to roam, he risks injury in traffic and fights with other males.
- Your neutered male will be much better behaved.
Neutered cats and dogs focus their attention on their human families. On the other hand, unneutered dogs and cats may mark their territory by spraying strong-smelling urine all over the house. Many aggression problems can be avoided by early neutering.
- Spaying or neutering will NOT make your pet fat.
Don’t use that old excuse! Lack of exercise and overfeeding will cause your pet to pack on the extra pounds—not neutering. Your pet will remain fit and trim as long as you continue to provide exercise and monitor food intake.
- It is highly cost-effective.
The cost of your pet’s spay/neuter surgery is a lot less than the cost of having and caring for a litter. It also beats the cost of treatment when your unneutered tom escapes and gets into fights with the neighborhood stray!
- Spaying and neutering your pet is good for the community.
Stray animals pose a real problem in many parts of the country. They can prey on wildlife, cause car accidents, damage the local fauna and frighten children. Spaying and neutering packs a powerful punch in reducing the number of animals on the streets.
- Your pet doesn’t need to have a litter for your children to learn about the miracle of birth.
Letting your pet produce offspring you have no intention of keeping is not a good lesson for your children—especially when so many unwanted animals end up in shelters. There are tons of books and videos available to teach your children about birth in a more responsible way.
- Spaying and neutering helps fight pet overpopulation.
Every year, millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are euthanized or suffer as strays. These high numbers are the result of unplanned litters that could have been prevented by spaying or neutering.