WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pets are Devon (tiger stripe) and Zayn (cream color), two of the six kittens that will be available for adoption in the next several weeks. All of the kittens are healthy and will receive their second set of kitten vaccines this week. Once the kittens have been altered they can go to their new forever homes. If you are interested in a kitten, please complete our adoption form right away so we can work to get you pre-approved for the adoption.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is August 12 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (please note these are our summer hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is a long time resident with WCFA and we would love to find her a special forever family. Alexandra is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and loves to show affection. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell. She likes to follow her foster mom around to see what is happening.

Six beautiful kittens. We have three cream colored beauties and three tiger striped with white markings gorgeous kittens. Two of the tiger striped are girls and the rest are boys. We have been socializing these kittens and they are all doing extremely well and will be well adjusted, happy kittens for any family. All have been checked by the vet and they just need time to adjust and grow into sweet, adoptable felines. If you are interested in adopting a kitten and don’t mind waiting for a little time, please complete our adoption application to get pre-approved for an adoption.

DOGS:

Tia is a beautiful brindle pit who loves to play fetch and brings the ball back to you! As we get to know Tia better, we are discovering she is a very smart, sweet girl. Tia is gentle when she greets children. She enjoys playing with other playful dogs. She has spent time with small, medium and large respectful dogs and has been perfect with them. Tia is an active girl who needs lots of exercise. Tia is doing really well on her leash training. Tia would be perfect for an active person(s) or family. She would enjoy having a yard and a playful doggy companion would be a plus. She knows sit, stay, down, shake. She rides very well in a car. Tia is approximately four years of age and house trained. She weighs 60 lbs, is spayed, current on her vaccines and is micro chipped. To express interest in Tia, please complete our online application at wecareforanimals.org

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.

10 REASONS TO SPAY/NEUTER YOUR PET