VVHS tennis opens season on road

The Virgin Valley High School coed tennis team traveled to the Las Vegas Valley for matches Thursday and Friday afternoon to open the 2017 prep season.

VVHS traveled to Eldorado on Thursday with the boys prevailing 11-7 while the girls fell to the Sundevils, 10-9, in a tiebreaker.

Friday, the Bulldogs faced Legacy in North Las Vegas. The boys’ team picked up a 6-0 win by forfeit over the Longhorns with the girls falling 13-5.

Virgin Valley head coach Robert Nelson was pleased with what he saw considering all the new faces on both teams.

“I was encouraged with what I saw,” Nelson said. “For how little these kids know about tennis, they’ve come a long way in two weeks.”

Against Eldorado, Tanner Howard went 3-0 in singles play while the doubles team of Adam Teschner and Logan Hendrick and the tandem of Spencer Cox and Isaac Iverson both went 3-0 to lead the Bulldogs to victory.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Bulldogs and Eldorado were tied 9-9 at the end of regulation matches which forced a tiebreaker. The Lady Sundevils captured the tiebreaker 5-1 to win the match.

Talia Hansen and Daisy Sanchez both went 2-1 in singles play to pace VVHS. Sanchez recorded the only point for the Lady Bulldogs in the tiebreaker.

Against Legacy, the doubles team of Sanchez and Alexis Boatright went 2-1 in doubles play for VVHS.

Virgin Valley will open Sunrise League play Tuesday by hosting Boulder City at 3 p.m. on the VVHS tennis courts. The Bulldogs will travel to Las Vegas on Thursday for a league match against Chaparral at 3 p.m.