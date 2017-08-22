Volunteers Needed for Affordable Housing Task Force

The City of Mesquite is seeking volunteers for a new city council-appointed standing committee—Affordable Housing Task Force. The Affordable Housing Task Force will meet with City Officials and representatives from the Nevada Rural Housing Authority in a series of discovery meetings. The purpose of these meetings is to help all to better understand community dynamics and community priorities in identifying, establishing, and maintaining an adequate level of affordable housing. The committee will meet as needed.

People with backgrounds in real estate, finance, construction and development are strongly encouraged to apply. If you are interested in volunteering your time, please complete a Public Service Application form and return it to the City Clerk’s office. The form is available on the City’s website http://www.mesquitenv.gov/committees or you may contact Richard Secrist in the Development Services Department at (702) 346-2835.

