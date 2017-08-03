It’s a great season to become an artist and Bunny Wiseman just held her first Beginner’s Oil Painting Class of the year on Tuesday, Aug. 1. She had a wonderful turnout for the first class and even got a drop-in visit from a traveling family of four who wanted something fun and interesting to do with their morning in Mesquite. They found Wiseman and quickly signed up for the affordable, everything included, $10 class.

With the summer heat coming on strong, tis the season to get cool and comfortable in the classroom and put your artistic juices to work creating your own unique piece of art.

Drop in any Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and Wiseman will supply all the goods you’ll need to complete your own wonderful oil painting. She will guide you through the work every step of the way teaching you some of the basic techniques that will help you begin your own creative process and enable you to develop your own style.

Wiseman will provide everything you need from brushes to canvasses for your first class but the canvasses are the big expense, to keep things affordable Wiseman asks that the student artist supply their own canvasses for subsequent classes. She is always happy to share her own brushes and paint; she has plenty.

Wiseman is not only a talented artist whose work can often be seen hanging in the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, she’s also a talented teacher who is gentle in her guidance and will always be your personal cheerleader. She says she can teach anyone to paint and draw, everyone has the hidden talent, they just need to learn the techniques. She uses tools and pictures to give students a point of reference but encourages everyone to allow their own imaginations and creative juices to flow so they make each work of art their own.

For more information on Wiseman’s Beginners Oil Painting Class and the many other classes offered by the Virgin Valley Artist’s Association, contact the VVAA at 702-346-1338 or drop in the classroom at 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. any Tuesday at 9 a.m.; no reservation is required.