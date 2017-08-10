Third job fair coming Wednesday

Mesquite Works will be holding its third of four job fairs on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Rising Star Sports Ranch Grand Ballroom, 333 N. Sandhill Blvd, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The previous two job fairs have introduced hundreds of residents to local companies looking for the next great employee. More than 70 people have found jobs from the job fairs and the extra services offered at the Mesquite Works! office from volunteers and job coaches.

Employers that will be looking to add to their staffing before the snowbirds return include Mesquite Gaming, Eureka Casino Resort, 333 Eagles Landing, Deep Roots Harvest, the City of Mesquite, Primex, Express Personnel, Mesquite Regional Business and many more.

Recruiters from the Marine Corp and Army will be available to those wishing to explore a future in the military and notable newcomers to the event include Kokopelli Landscaping, Aquatic-Moapa, Nexeo Solutions and the Moapa Valley Progress.

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to contact Mesquite Works by visiting their office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 312 W. Mesquite Blvd Suite 102 or by calling 702-613-0699. All information is also available on their website at www.mesquiteworksnv.org.