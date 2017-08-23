There’s a new company in town; they’ve come in under the radar and they’re hiring!

Liquid Health, that’s the name of the company but don’t go there to apply, you won’t find much yet but they’re working hard to bring their production warehouse and distribution to Mesquite. They are in the former Do-it-Best Lumbar center on Cimerron Court, off West Pioneer Boulevard. They’ve got both buildings and a lot of square feet to work with.

They already have a handful of employees and were looking for more when Nexeo appeared at the recent job fair, which was hosted by Mesquite Works and the Rising Star Sports Ranch.

Nexeo is the employment company you want to look toward if you are looking for work with Liquid Health.

Nexeo offers salaries that range anywhere from $9-$11 an hour and benefits from day one. Your employment will initially be under Nexeo but in 90 days you’ll be eligible to become a member of the Liquid Health team permanently, if you prove yourself.

According to their website:

Liquid Health manufactures the most comprehensive line of natural liquid vitamins and liquid supplements available. We carry over 30 liquid multivitamin formulas for people and groundbreaking pet supplements. Some of our most popular liquid supplements include: liquid prenatal vitamins, daily multivitamins, sleep aids, colloidal silver, skin care supplements, glucosamine for dogs and more.

To find out more about Liquid Health visit their website at http://www.liquidhealthinc.com/.