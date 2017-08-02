There’s a new artist in town.

The Virgin Valley Artist’s Association’s August Artist of the Month is Karen Miskimins of Sun City Mesquite.

Miskimins is finding her membership with the Virgin Valley Artists to be a rewarding experience and says, “They are encouraging and inspiring in all ways.”

Miskimins worked many jobs in retail management and accounting, she owned and operated, along with her husband, several GM dealerships in Nebraska and Montana.

Miskimins decided to try her hand at pottery when she moved to Mesquite and claims that she is a proverbial student who wants to know everything about whatever she takes an interest in. She says pottery lends itself to forever learning.

Miskimins has served on the boards of many companies either as a member and/or officer. She served on the boards of the Prehistoric Prairies Discovery Center, the National Auto Dealers Association and is currently President of the Pottery Club at Sun City and Vice President of the Virgin Valley Artist’s Association.

Miskimins’ work will be on display throughout the month of August. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on the Virgin Valley Artist’s Association, future exhibits or one of the many classes available, call them at 702-346-1338.