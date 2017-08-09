Revolution?

Recently radio talk personality Michael Savage on his show Savage Nation, warned that Millions of Americans will revolt if the left wing globalists remove President Trump from office. He said “Americans could even resort to mob violence”. So far any violence has been by left wing activist and agitators. These protesters have been funded by very left wing groups and have received lots of news coverage. So far we have not seen any right wing or any Trump supporters cause any violence. But the confrontation at the Bundy Ranch was close. Nevertheless, what if the will of the people is overturned?

Some may argue that Trump didn’t win the popular vote so he is not the legitimate winner of the election. However, here in America our system was built to protect “States Rights” from the city mobs, many of whom are supported by government handouts. Originally in order to vote you had to be a land owner supporting the government with tax money. Fortunately that was changed because women and some minorities could not vote. But there was a great danger when people who were living off the government can vote in people who promise more benefits.

If enough people were dependent on the government they could outvote the people who were paying the bill. That is a condition we are close to today. People who are working their whole life and then government takes a good part of their income and gives it to people who don’t want to do anything. I’m not talking about people who cannot work but of able body people who just do not work and live off other people’s effort and sweat.

Could the regular middle class Americans really resort to mob violence? That question was once answered in the American Revolutionary War and again in the Civil War, but could that happen today with our current generation? Some seem to think it could happen. People are beginning to think they have been tricked into thinking that by working hard they can get ahead, yet because of the demands by government they do not move far. They realize that the American dream is impossible for them to achieve no matter how hard they work.

The other side demands redistribution of the wealth although they never created any wealth; they want the fruits of other people’s labor. Some take to the streets to try and seize power. There current goal is to take Trump down, through any method available and deny the American people their fairly elected President. If that should happen the leftists have stolen the peoples vote and that may result in a civil war in this country.

Thus we have the two sides which have formed the battle lines for a civil war. On one side are the working people who earn money by hard work and the other side consisting of the Washington elite and those who want more free stuff. These lines existed before Donald Tromp was elected, but he has become the rallying cry for the working folks and the sworn enemy of the left. It is not a battle between the haves and the have-nots because many very rich favor the left control so we can have a socialist government and they will continue to have the power.

The power elite in Washington think they know best and forget they are just a representative of their voters back home. Even the Blueblood Republicans have undermined the Trump administration by staffing the White House with leakers and even sought to limit the president’s powers. Some like McCain even sided with Democrats to save Obamacare while delaying the rest of Trump’s agenda. How will it end is hard to tell right now but it will not go smoothly.