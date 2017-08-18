REP. RUBEN J. KIHUEN TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE TO ADDRESS SHORTAGE OF DOCTORS IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

On Monday, August 21st at 11:00 am PST, Representative Ruben J. Kihuen will hold a press conference to speak on the legislative work he is doing in Washington, D.C. to address the shortage of doctors in Nevada. The event will highlight the bill the Congressman co-sponsors, H.R. 2267, which will expand the current cap on the number of Medicare-supported training slots for doctors, helping to grow a strong physician workforce and address the nation’s looming doctor shortage.