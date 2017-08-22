REP. KIHUEN APPLAUDS $850K FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION GRANT FOR MESQUITE AIRPORT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Ruben J. Kihuen applauded the announcement of a Federal Aviation Administration grant that will provide $856,752.00 to fund the reconstruction of 16,600 feet of existing perimeter fencing of the Mesquite Airport, protecting the airfield from unauthorized entry and wildlife hazards.

“Keeping the infrastructure of our rural airports in good condition is important because it ensures our rural areas stay connected, which is essential for economic development,” Kihuen said. “Mesquite, the gateway to Nevada’s national monuments, must be accessible in order for the outdoor recreation economy to grow. These improvements to the Mesquite airport will improve accessibility and allow tourism and development to thrive. I will continue to work to secure federal funding like this that improves connectivity in rural Nevada.”

