Recreation Center to Close for Annual Maintenance

The Mesquite Recreation Center will be closed for annual maintenance, repairs, cleaning and special project work, Aug. 26 – Sept. 4 and will not be available for public use. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said Zach Robison, Recreation Coordinator “these scheduled maintenance activities are essential and necessary to maintain a quality, clean and safe facility for our patrons.” The Mesquite Recreation Center will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 a.m.

Online registration will be available for most of our programs; we will be offering some classes at the Deuce facility for adult and youth programs.

The Outdoor Pool will be open to the Public, Hours of operation on Labor Day weekend.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND HOURS

Saturday, Sept. 2 – noon-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 – CLOSED

Monday, Sept 4 – noon – p.m.

(Please enter at the back-pool gate for Labor Day Weekend)

For more additional information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at 702-346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

