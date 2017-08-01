Police Blotter July 23-29, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 149 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned Vehicle 1

Agency assistance 7

Alarm 15

Animal complaint 1

Animal pick up 5

Citizen assist 5

Civil matter 2

Civil matter 6

Controlled substance problem 4

Custody issue 1

Dispatch non-LEO incident 2

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 1

DUI 2

Found person 1

Found property 1

Fraud 4

Graffiti 1

Hit & run 1

Identification check 2

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 3

Mental person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 6

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 3

Parking problem 1

Past disturbance 1

Petit larceny 1

Phone harassment 2

Property damage, non-vandalism 2

Reckless driver 1

Robbery alarm 2

Search warrant 1

Sex offender verification 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicide 1

Suspicious person 8

Suspicious vehicle 2

Theft 4

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 5

traffic stops 10

Transport 1

Trespassing 5

Unknown problem 4

Verbal dispute 1

VIN number inspection 7

Wanted person 1

Weapon offense 1

Welfare check 5

July 23:

Two vehicles were struck by another vehicle. Both vehicles were unattended at the time of the incident. Hotel security was provided two business cards with the incident number attached to give to the owners.

Mental Person: Officers responded to a Desert Dr. residence reference a suicidal person. Officers located an adult male who stated he needed medical help. Officers transported the subject to the hospital for mental evaluation.

Stolen Vehicle: Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Two suspects fled the scene in a second vehicle and were later taken into custody after attempting to evade officers.

July 24:

Verbal Dispute: Officers responded to an alleged domestic dispute reported at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino. Upon investigation, it was determined the argument was a verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend’s vehicle which sustained property damage of flat tires, it is being investigated.

Agency Assistance: Police responded to a report of a dead body. The Coroner’s Investigator responded.

Property Damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to a report of graffiti.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a traffic accident involving two vehicles. The accident occurred on private property. No injuries were reported and a report was completed.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle needed medical assistance. An ambulance was called to assist.

Suicide: Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a Pheasant Dr. residence reference a

deceased male.

July 25:

Welfare check: A homeless adult male was arrested for vagrancy and violating curfew in city parks.

Agency assistance: Officers respond to local residence reference a deceased person.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest for DUI, and other violations.

Petit larceny: Officers respond to W. Pioneer Blvd. store to follow up on a previous fraud incident. While on scene, officers were alerted to a subject shoplifting. Subject was issued a citation for petit larceny and released with a court date.

Controlled substance problem: Detectives collected medication from the Drug Take Back Program.

Agency assistance: Officers responded on a Crestview Dr. suicide. An investigation was started.

July 26:

Hit & Run: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. parking lot reference a hit and run accident without injuries. Officers were unable to locate a suspect driver or surveillance coverage of the incident.

Fraud: Officers responded to the lobby of the Mesquite Police Department, reference fraudulent use of a credit card at a local grocery store. A report was taken and there were no witnesses or suspects at the time of the report.

Theft: Officers respond to local golf course reference a series of recent thefts. Officer took a report and gathered evidence. Investigation is ongoing.

Theft: An officer responded to a local grocery store reference a petit larceny. Management was able to provide video surveillance of the incident.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer arrived on scene of a traffic accident that occurred at an intersection. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers respond to a Kitty Hawk Dr. condominium complex reference an accident. One male was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Traffic stop: Officer made a traffic stop for moving violations. One adult male was arrested on a warrant and traffic violations.

Controlled substance problem: Officer made a traffic stop for a moving violation. One adult male was cited and released for smoking marijuana in a vehicle/public place. One adult female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

July 27:

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver and passenger were issued traffic citations. An investigation regarding possible drug activity was conducted.

July 28:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident and completed a report.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a theft that had occurred. The suspect left the business and returned a few hours later. The adult male was arrested for petit larceny.

DUI: Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. One adult female was arrested for DUI based on the investigation.

Controlled substance problem: Officers responded to a casino in response to a theft of services. One male and one female were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

July 29:

Domestic violence: Officers responded to a Highland Dr. hotel room on a report of a domestic dispute. There were no reports of violence or injuries.

Found property: A citizen located a wallet and turned it into police for safekeeping.

Controlled substance problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.