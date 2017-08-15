Police Blotter Aug. 6-12, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 157 total incidents in the blotter:

Abuse/neglect 1

Agency assistance 4

Alarm 9

Animal complaint 2

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 3

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 3

Civil dispute 1

Civil matter 2

Controlled purchase of drugs 1

Controlled substance problem 3

Court order 1

Dead body 1

Deliver message 1

Domestic violence w/weapon 1

DUI 2

Fighting 2

Fire 1

Fire alarm 2

Found property 3

Hit & Run 1

Indecent exposure 1

Intoxicated person 2

K9 search 2

Keep the peace 2

Lost person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 13

Panhandling 2

Parking problem 2

Person on foot 3

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 1

Recovered stolen property 1

Robbery alarm 2

Sex offender verification 1

Stolen vehicle 2

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 14

Suspicious vehicle 6

Theft 7

Theft from vehicle 2

Theft/bicycle 1

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 5

Traffic problem 2

Traffic stop 1

Trespassing 9

Unknown problem 4

Verbal disturbance 4

Vin number inspection 3

Wanted person 7

Welfare check 7

Aug. 6:

Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino on a report of a theft from a motor

vehicle.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a minor vehicle accident on Rivers Bend Dr.

Suicidal person: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino reference a suicidal person. The adult male

subject was transported to Mesa View Hospital for medical evaluation.

Burglary: Officer responded to a Riverside Rd. establishment and observed an attempted burglary. Officer obtained photos and a written statement.

Theft: Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at a W. Pioneer Blvd. business. An adult female was issued a citation for petit larceny and trespassed from the business.

Dead body: Responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on an Agency Assist. Advised an adult male was unconscious and not breathing. Security on scene and using defib. Medical arrived and attempted resuscitation without success.

Hit & Run: An officer responded to the Police Department reference a hit and run. An

information report was completed.

Wanted person: Officer responded to a harassment call on Calle Del Sol. Upon arrival it was discovered the reporting person had a misdemeanor warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. The

RP was taken into custody and transported to Mesquite Detention Center without

incident.

Aug. 7:

Wanted person: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business and made an arrest on a male subject who had a no bail warrant.

Welfare check: Officers responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. apartment complex on a welfare check.

Found property: Located a bicycle in the bushes near a N. Sandhill Blvd.

business. Bicycle was collected as found property and placed in evidence storage.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a Desert Dr. residence for a report of vandalism done to a vehicle. RP stated they are covered by insurance but need a police report.

Theft-Bicycle: While conducting a W. Pioneer Blvd. business check, an Officer was informed of a theft that had occurred prior to his arrival. After reviewing surveillance footage, a description of the suspect and direction of travel was obtained. The subject was later found at a local business and apprehended.

Unknown problem: A male subject was arrested for misuse of emergency services.

Aug. 8:

Intoxicated person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino in response to a highly intoxicated male in the parking lot.

Miscellaneous CAD call record: Officers responded to a Sage Way residence for a 911 call.

Wanted person: An officer contacted an adult female with an active warrant.

Wanted person: Officers responded to a traffic stop and determined the driver was a wanted person. The male subject was arrested and transported to Mesquite Detention Center.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An Officer responded to the Police Department reference property damage. An information report was completed.

Suspicious person: An officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence reference a family member missing out of Las Vegas. An information report was completed.

Wanted person: An adult male was arrested for an active warrant.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: A female adult was arrested for misuse of 911 Emergency services, and booked into the city jail.

Aug. 9:

Indecent exposure: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino for a report of indecent exposure. After investigation one male subject was taken into custody for indecent exposure.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to an intersection reference a traffic collision involving

two vehicles. Upon arrival, drivers exchanged insurance information and left the area without further incident.

Court order: Officer responded to the police department for a report of a violation of a

Temporary protection order. Officer took a report and the offender will be issued a citation when he is located.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. motel reference a trespass violator. The violator

was issued a citation and released with a court date.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a local intersection reference a two-vehicle collision

without injuries. Drivers exchanged insurance information and left the area

without further incident.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a theft. One female was issued a citation for petit larceny and released with a court date.

Aug. 10:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to an intersection reference a two-vehicle accident without incident. Drivers exchanged insurance information without further incident.

Wanted person: Detectives located an adult male with an out of state felony warrant. The male

was arrested without incident.

Wanted person: Detectives arrested a female who had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court.

Abuse/Neglect: Officers spoke with an individual who believed her brother was being abused and

neglected by former caregivers. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department for a report of a theft

of a cell phone. Officer took a report and investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident w/ damage: Officers respond to an E. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot reference of property damage to a vehicle.

Civil matter: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence reference a civil matter.

Controlled substance problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The male driver was issued a citation for illegal possession of marijuana.

Theft: An officer was dispatched to an. E. Pioneer Blvd. casino, in reference to a suspicious

person. An adult male subject was cited and released for defrauding an innkeeper.

Aug. 11:

Theft: Officer responded to a Branding Iron Tr. residence for a report of a theft of property.

Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a trespass violator. The subject was

issued a citation for trespassing and released with a court date. The subject left the property immediately.

Theft: An officer responded to a Francy Ln. residence on a report of burglary. There is no suspect information at the time of the report.

Trespassing: Officers respond to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store reference a trespass. One female was given a citation for trespass and released with a court date.

Aug. 12:

Trespassing: Officer contacted a local female who was trespassing on private property. Female was found to also be in possession of illegal narcotics. Female was arrested on charges.

Controlled substance problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted two occupants in the vehicle. A drug sniffing K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics. Drugs, two handguns and

cash were in the vehicle. The female driver and male passenger were both arrested on felony charges.

Agency assistance: An officer was dispatched to a local intersection, in reference to a single vehicle accident with injuries. The driver, an adult female subject, was cited and released (due to injuries) for DUI-Alcohol (1st offense) and other traffic violations.

Traffic Stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. The female driver was arrested for on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, obstructing a public officer and traffic offenses.