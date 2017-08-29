Police blotter Aug. 20-26, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 173 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 17

Animal complaint 1

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 4

Assault 1

Assault w/weapon 1

Burglary 4

Citizen assist 9

Citizen dispute 1

Civil dispute 2

Controlled substance problem 3

Custody issue 1

Dead body 1

Disturbance of school 1

Domestic trouble 1

domestic violence 2

DUI 1

Found property 2

Fraud 2

Juvenile problem 3

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 2

Medical emergency 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 10

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 1

Parking problem 2

Person on foot 5

Phone harassment 7

property damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 1

Recovered stolen property 1

Suicidal person 2

Suspicious person 25

Suspicious vehicle 11

Theft 1

Threatening 1

TPO/restraining order 1

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 3

Traffic stop 2

Transport 1

Trespassing 3

Unknown problem 3

Verbal disturbance 2

VIN number inspection 3

Wanted person 2

Welfare check 11

Aug. 20:

Suspicious vehicle: Officers responded to a Pulisipher Ln. apartment complex for a report of an individual passed out behind the wheel of a motor vehicle that was running with the stereo

being played too loud. The driver of the vehicle was later arrested for DUI.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino on report of a person trespassing.

Civil dispute: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino on a report of a male and female in a

verbal dispute.

Lost property: An officer responded on a report of lost property. The officer located the

property and returned it to the owner.

Custody issue: An adult female requested to file a report due to her ex-husband hadn’t

completed the child exchange at the required time.

Missing person: Officers responded for a report of a missing person. The missing person is an 84

year old female with Alzheimer’s. A report was taken and Officers are searching

the area for her.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a three vehicle non-injury accident on a public roadway.

Aug. 21:

Welfare check: An officer responded to a Kelkim St. residence for a welfare check on a student.

Citizen assist: Officers responded to Mesquite Police Department for a citizen assist.

Assault W/weapon: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. After an investigation, an arrest was made.

Suspicious person: Officer responded to a complaint of breach of peace on Pulsipher Ln. A male was cited for

breach of peace.

Burglary: Officers were dispatched for a report of burglary on Bannock St. A report was completed and an investigation is ongoing.

Domestic violence: Officers responded to a Colleen Ct. residence on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Miscellaneous CAD call record: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department to take a report of harassment that occurred between two residents.

Phone Harassment: Officer’s responded to local residence for a report of an electronic harassment.

All parties agreed that there would be no more contact between them.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted an investigative stop on a vehicle for possible drug

activity. The adult male driver was arrested for DUI.

Aug. 22:

Fraud: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department to take a report of a fraud

that occurred at two local casinos.

Fraud: Officer responded to a Frontier Pass Tr. residence for a report of a fraud call. Upon arrival, the reporting person stated he was tricked into giving a fraudulent caller a large sum of money. Officer collected information for an investigation.

Agency Assistance: Detectives assisted bail revocation officers with arresting a fugitive.

Phone Harassment: An officer received a phone call from an elderly citizen requesting assistance

with a difficult property manager. A follow up investigation was started.

Theft: Officers received several calls for a reckless driver that stole beer from several gas stations. The offender was located at a casino. The offender ran from the police and was shortly arrested.

Suspicious person: A Mesquite Police Department Detective received a report of a suspicious circumstance in a home reference possible neglect of children. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers arrived on scene of a two vehicle, no injury traffic accident at a

local intersection. Drivers exchanged insurance information without incident and one driver was cited for traffic infractions.

Aug: 23:

Recovered stolen property: Officers took a report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of a

located stolen firearm out of Mesquite Township and arrangements will be made to

return it to its owner.

Wanted person: Officer located a subject with an active warrant inside a W. Pioneer Blvd. department

store. Subject was taken into custody without incident.

Juvenile problem: An officer responded to a residence for a report of a juvenile problem.

Dead body: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence to conduct a welfare check on an elderly female. Upon entering the residence, officers discovered the female was deceased. Officers did not observe any signs of foul play and contacted the coroner’s office without further incident.

Burglary: Officer responded to a Riverside Rd. community center reference a burglary call.

Officers retrieved evidence and processed the crime scene. Investigation continues.

Aug: 24:

Controlled substance problem: An officer contacted a female who displayed signs of being under the influence of illegal narcotics. The female was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a citation and released.

Welfare check: Officers responded to a welfare check. One adult male was transported to the

hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Domestic trouble: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. restaurant reference a domestic that occurred

approximately an hour prior. The suspect was gone upon arrival and the victim did not obtain any visible injuries. Officers will attempt to locate the offender.

Found property: An officer responded to City Hall to collect a cellular phone that was found in

the parking lot. The phone was stored at the justice facility as found property.

Controlled substance problem: Officers located a female from a previous domestic violence incident. The female had drug paraphernalia in her possession and was booked at the Mesquite Detention Center.

Aug: 25:

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to a Frontier Pass Tr. residence reference a non-vandalism related property damage report.

Assault: Officers responded to a Lonesome Dove Dr. residence for a report of an assault in progress

between several females. After investigation one female was issued a citation for battery and released with a court date.

DUI: An officer responded to a parking lot on a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The driver was located and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Aug. 26:

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a traffic accident which occurred on private property. A report was completed.

Found Property: Officers responded to a Partridge Ln. residence reference a found property call. The property was booked into evidence.

Suspicious person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. store reference a suspicious call and a report was completed.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. store reference a trespass incident. One female was trespassed without incident.