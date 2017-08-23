Police Blotter Aug. 13-19, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 142 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 7

Alarm 10

Animal complaint 1

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 2

Assault/battery 1

Citizen assist 3

Civil dispute 2

Civil matter 2

Controlled purchase of drugs 1

Custody issue 1

Dispatch non-LEO incident 1

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 1

DUI 4

Follow up investigation 1

Found person 1

Fraud 3

Intoxicated person 1

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 1

Mental person 1

Minor possessing/consuming 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 14

Missing person 1

Parking problem 1

Past disturbance 1

Person on foot 3

Phone harassment 7

Property damage, non-vandalism 4

Reckless driver 3

Stolen vehicle 3

Suicide 1

Suspicious person 11

Suspicious vehicle 4

Theft 5

Theft from vehicle 1

TPO/Restraining order 3

Traffic accident w/o injury 3

Traffic problem 5

Traffic stop 3

Transport 1

Trespassing 4

Unknown problem 4

Verbal disturbance 1

VIN number inspection 4

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 7

Aug. 13:

Trespassing: An officer was dispatched to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino, about a trespass

violator. An adult male subject was cited and released for trespassing.

Domestic Violence: Officers respond to Mesquite Springs Dr. apartment complex reference a verbal dispute. Both parties were informed to leave each other alone and stay away from one another. Both

parties agreed to not have contact with each other.

Fraud: Officers received information from a N. Sandhill Blvd. business that a male subject

attempted to make a purchase with a stolen credit card.

Theft: An officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business on a reported theft. An information report

was completed.

Aug. 14:

Suicide: Officers responded to Arizona for a citizen assistance for a possible suicidal

subject. Subject did not present suicidal ideations to Officers.

Theft: Officers responded to a S. Falcon Ridge Pkwy. gas station in reference to an alleged robbery reported by two individuals. An investigation was started.

Theft: Officer arrived and spoke with the RP and he stated that someone had taken items from

his property.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers were contacted by an employee of a W. Mesquite Blvd. gas station who wanted to provide the police with information.

Wanted Person: Officers arrested an adult male with an active warrant.

Unknown problem: A parent complaint about a school.

Citizen Assist: An officer responded to a civil matter.

Theft: Officers responded to a suspicious situation. A manager of a W. Pioneer Blvd. liquor store

had identified two females who stole from his store approximately a month ago.

Officers located the females and identified them. Two of the females in question

admitted to stealing liquor a month ago. They were cited, trespassed and

released.

Aug. 15:

Theft: An officer responded on a report of a theft. An information report was

completed.

Citizen Assist: Officers took a report of an assault that occurred at a local park.

Traffic Stop: Officer observed a driver drive past a school crossing guard, holding up a stop

sign. Upon conducting a traffic stop it was found the driver had two active warrants out of Las Vegas Justice Court. The driver was taken into custody for the traffic infraction for not stopping/yield for a stop or yield sign.

Assault/Battery: Officers took a report for an assault that occurred between two juveniles.

Property Damage, non -vandalism: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence on a report of property damage. An information report was completed.

Aug. 16:

Wanted person: An adult male was located and arrested for an active arrest warrant. The male

was escorted to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Property Damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a N. Yucca St. school; reference a broken window. Officers determined the damage was caused by vandalism. Officers were unable to locate

witnesses or suspects to the damage.

DUI: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business parking lot reference a possibly impaired driver. Officers observed the driver appeared impaired and was taken into custody. Officers located paraphernalia on the vehicle’s passenger and she was subsequently taken into custody as well.

Property Damage, non-vandalism: Officer responded to a Mesquite Springs Dr. residence for a report of property damage. Officer took report of vandalism to a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. discount store reference a private property accident. A report was completed and insurance was exchanged.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a traffic accident at an intersection. There were no

reported injuries and one female driver as issued a citation.

Domestic Trouble: Officers arrested a male for domestic battery after responding to a Thistle St. residence to investigate a domestic battery.

Stolen Vehicle: Officers respond to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business plaza reference a stolen vehicle. A written statement was gathered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a Pulsipher Ln. apartment complex on a report of trespassing. Two male adults were issued citations for trespassing.

Aug. 17:

DUI: Officers respond to a hit and run traffic accident. One male was arrested for DUI and other traffic offenses.

Welfare Check: Officer’s conducted a welfare check on a student that has not been to school. Student was home and was instructed to get to school.

Fraud: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department for a report of credit

card fraud. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Officers received information on a previous theft that occurred at a W. Pioneer Blvd.

supermarket. Officers will attempt to identify the suspects and issue the appropriate citations.

Welfare Check: Officer responded to a local residence reference a welfare check. Welfare check

was completed on an elderly female with nothing suspicious to report.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. supermarket reference a theft. Officers were

unable to locate the suspects as they left the area before officers arrived.

Agency Assistance: Officers spoke with a local female reference possible domestic issues.

Minor Possessing/Consuming: Officers responded to a verbal dispute in progress. One male was given a citation for open container.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a stop for a traffic violation. The male driver was issued

a citation for an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and for a traffic

offense.

Juvenile Problem: Officers responded to a juvenile problem on Gypsy Boy Lane. The juvenile was released to her parents without incident.

Aug. 18:

Reckless Driver: Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in a W. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot. Female subject was located and after investigation was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on a public roadway. Officer

assisted the drivers with exchanging insurance information and the at fault driver received a traffic citation.

Fraud: Officer responded to a Ruby Dr. residence reference a telephonic scam. Officer spoke to the

victim who stated a male, impersonating her grandson convinced her to wire her a

large sum of money under false pretenses. The victim was given a Mesquite

Police Department Fraud Packet and asked to return it to the Police Department

for follow up.

Theft: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. casino parking lot reference a theft from vehicle. Officers arrived and took a report. No witnesses or suspects were located.

Stolen Vehicle: Officers responded to an emergency alert tone of a vehicle stolen at gun point

from a local casino parking lot. Vehicle was later located in Utah and suspect

was taken into custody.

Hit & Run: An officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. parking lot on a report of a traffic accident hit and

run. There were no injuries and no damage to the victim’s vehicle.

Aug. 19:

DUI: Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane travel. One adult male was

arrested for DUI, open container of alcohol, and lane travel.

Trespassing: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. One adult male was issued a citation for trespassing.

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business about a theft from a motor

vehicle.

Stolen Vehicle: Officer responded to a local business to take a report of a stolen vehicle.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a Kitty Hawk Dr. residence on a report of domestic violence.

DUI: An officer responded to an intoxicated male adult attempting to operate a motor

vehicle.

Wanted Person: Officer located a female who currently had an outstanding warrant out of

Mesquite Municipal court. The female was taken into custody without incident

after the warrant and her identity was confirmed.