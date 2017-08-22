NEW TAP AND JAZZ CLASS

A new, exciting adult tap and jazz dance class will be offered through the City of Mesquite Recreation Department starting Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Nancy Wincentsen will be teaching the classes which are open to adults, both men and women.

There will be a beginner/novice tap class, a jazz class, for fun and exercise, and an intermediate tap class that meets twice a week.

The location is the DEUCE II BUILDING, ROOM # 5. You do not need to belong to the Recreation Center to take the classes.

Call the Recreation Center for more details and to register, as class size is limited. The phone number is 702-346-8732. Just ask to be connected to the Recreation Center.

It’s fun, it’s great exercise, and non-competitive.