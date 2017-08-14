New radKIDS

On Friday, August 4, 2017, 22 local students graduated from a radKIDS course after 10 hours of instruction. Their ages range from 5 to 12 years old. Certified instructors Rod Frieling and Dena Hoff have taught the safety course in the valley for the past 10 years. The acronym radKIDS is for resisting aggression defensively. The program teaches children about safety in their home, at school and in the public. The class covers many aspects of safety: dog safety, stranger danger, when to call 911, private parts and what to do if touched, don’t take things from strangers and never try to solve an adult’s problem. The children are taught moves such as strikes, kicks, and head butts that help empower them against a would-be abductor. They learn to hit hard, yell loud and get away to a safety zone.

“We are very grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for the use of their building during our classes”, said Dena Hoff. “The air conditioning was needed during the summer class. We thank Nevada Child seekers, Mesquite Constable (Duane Thurston), D&K Sunny States Carpet Cleaning and Janitorial Services, University of Nevada Extension Office 4 H (Denise Houston) for their sponsorship. We appreciate the donations, which we will use to buy equipment for the children in the class. We loved having a few of our older radKID graduates who volunteered to assist students during the 4 days, Isaiah Frieling, Emma Houston, Kinzley Lee and Trey Houston. We are so happy we can help local children feel a sense of power in their safety.”