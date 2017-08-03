The Mousetrap that’s sure to kill

You’ll never be able to listen to the nursery rhyme “Three Blind Mice” quite the same way after you see the Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s version of Agatha Christie’s world’s longest running play “The Mousetrap” but putting first things first, they must cast it.

The Mousetrap has been killing audiences with its perfect combination of 1950s drawing-room humor and murder.

Director Glen Bjornson wants to brave the stage of the Mesquite Community Theatre with a cast that’s willing to die for the cause or be murdered. Actors both young and old are encouraged to mark your calendars for the auditions dates, Aug. 21 and 22. Be at the Mesquite Community Theatre at 6 p.m. those nights and you will surely have the opportunity to kill that audition.

Cast of characters for this play are:

Mollie Ralston, a tall, pretty woman in her late twenties. Having inherited Monkswell Manor from her aunt, she has decided to turn it into a guest house rather than sell it.

Giles Ralston, Mollie’s husband of exactly one year. He is handsome and about Mollie’s age. The two married only three weeks after meeting, so his past remains a mystery.

Georgie/Detective Sergeant Trotter is the eldest of the three brothers. He’s retired from the army and is now looking for revenge.

Mrs. Boyle, a large, middle-aged, querulous woman. A former magistrate, she unwittingly sent the Corrigan children to Longridge Farm.

Miss Katherine Casewell is Georgie’s sister. A strange and masculine woman (manly voice, shakes hands vigorously). She seems to be a mysterious and reserved woman. She has lived abroad for many years and has changed her name. She left England when she was 12 or 13. Now she is 24 years old.

Christopher Wren is the first guest to arrive at the hotel, Wren is a hyperactive young man who acts in a very peculiar manner. He admits he is running away from something, but refuses to say what. Wren claims to have been named after the architect of the same name by his parents. Mollie feels sorry for him and protects him a lot. She almost tells him about her past mistake.

Major Metcalf little is known about him other than he a well-built man and military in his manners; he’s retired from the army.

Mr. Paravicini is a man of unknown origin, who turns up claiming his car has overturned in a snowdrift. He appears to be affecting a foreign accent and to be wearing make-up. He plays jokes. We can say he is the “unexpected” guest.

For more information on the Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s upcoming season or for season tickets, contact them at www.vvtgnv.com.