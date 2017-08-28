Mesquite Recreation, Community & Senior Centers Facility Holiday Hours – 2017

The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department would like to inform the community of our holiday hours schedule for the upcoming holiday that will affect The Mesquite Recreation Center and The Mesquite Community/Senior Center hours of operation.
We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause; the hours of operation will go as followed:
*Mesquite Recreation Center Hours:
- Monday, September 4, 2017. Hours of Operation: CLOSED
- Labor Day
*Mesquite Community/Senior Center Hours:
- Monday, September 4, 2017. Hours of Operation: CLOSED
- Labor Day
For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at:
www.mesquitenv.gov
- for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook:
www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation
- or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.
