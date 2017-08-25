Mesquite Police Respond to a Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

On August 21, at approximately 1:35 p.m. Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to a local residence regarding a stabbing which had just occurred. Officers quickly located the suspect and the victim inside of a residence, and began providing medical assistance to the victim. Mesquite Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene to treat the victim for a stab wound. Mesquite Fire and Rescue then transported the victim to Mesa View Regional Hospital in stable condition.

Through the officers’ investigation, they were able to determine the female suspect had stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife during an argument. Officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody and transport her to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Deanna Flores, 51, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Due to the felony charges, Deanna Flores was later transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

