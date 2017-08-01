Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 7/24/17 through 7/30/2017:

Total Calls for Service: 57*

911 Transports: 21

Non-Transports: 22

Inter-facility Transports: 12

Fire Related Incidents: 6

FIRE LOG:

7/25/17

E-11, T-11, R-31 Responded to the Mesquite Rec Center for a general fire alarm. Found no evidence of an emergency and reset the alarm without incident.

7/28/17

E-11, T-31 Responded to a home on Quail Run for a report of a smell of smoke inside. Arrived with no visible smoke or fire. Thorough check of home with thermal imaging and gas monitor reveals no evidence of problem. Crews also unable to smell anything. Homeowner advised of findings and to recall if anything else is found.

E-11, R-11, R-31 Responded with Bunkerville Fire for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. 5 patients found. 4 patients transported to Mesa View by R-31 for evaluation and 5th transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas by R-11