Mesquite Carjacking Suspect Arrested In Utah

On August 18, at approximately 2P.M. Mesquite Police Officers responded to a report of a carjacking which had just occurred at a local casino. Officers promptly responded and found that a male suspect had shown the victim a firearm, made a threat, and then forced the victim out of the vehicle. The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Officers immediately began a search for the suspect and vehicle while relaying the suspect’s information to nearby law enforcement agencies in Las Vegas, Arizona, and Utah. A short time later, law enforcement in Utah located the suspect, and was able to take him into custody.

Joseph Haddick, 24, of Ontario California, was arrested in Utah. The Mesquite Police Department has submitted a warrant of arrest for Haddick for the following charges: One felony count of robbery, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

The Mesquite Police Department will seek extradition to Nevada once Joseph Haddick’s criminal charges in Utah are closed.

