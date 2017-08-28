Mesquite Cancer Center’s Mammovan

The Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan will once again be visiting Mesquite on Thursday, September 7, 2017, from 9:00am-3:30pm; it is available to everyone needing a mammogram.

The van will be parked adjacent to the:

Mesquite Cancer HELP Society office at 150 N. Yucca Street.

Grant funding is available to those without insurance. Please call 877-581-6266 for more information or to set up an appointment. Applications may be picked up ahead of time at the Mesquite Cancer HELP Society office, 150 N. Yucca Street, Suite 36, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00am-3:00PM.

Contact Information:

Bev Sullivan

MCHS Administrative Assistant

email:mesquitecancerhelp@gmail.com

Office: 702-346-0622

Fax: 702-346-6581

P.O. Box 1416

Mesquite NV. 89027

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it's available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/.

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

