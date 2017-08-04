Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing August 4, 2017

August Tip of the Month

The dog days of summer are here!

It does get hotter here in our Valley, and we have a few ideas to keep your pets cool and comfortable this summer.

We cannot stress enough….Do not leave your pets in the car. Overheating can cause death or brain damage! This time of year as little as 10 minutes in a parked car can lead to heat stroke, permanent brain damage and death. Temperatures inside a car can soar to 160 degrees within minutes. Even cracking the windows or parking in the shade offers little protection for your pets, as your vehicle becomes a furnace.

DON’T MAKE THIS MISTAKE; IT COULD COST YOUR PETS LIFE!!!!

Don’t force your pet to exercise during the heat of the day. Exercise him early in the morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

In really hot weather, don’t leave your dog standing on the hot street. Paws can burn since they are not protected by shoes.

If you take your dog on vacation, camping or hiking with you be prepared. Always have plenty of water available and a shady place where they can cool down.

At home, your pet needs to have fresh clean water at ALL times. This means inside and outside the home. Keep his water dish clean and free from algae and dirt.

Make sure your dog has adequate shelter. A sturdy dog house is best, or you may choose to build a shelter. Make sure it is covered to allow your dog to get underneath and get out of the weather.

If possible, bring your pet inside during the heat of the day. Your pet will appreciate the cool break from the outdoor temperatures.

Be sensitive to older short- snouted breeds, such as Bulldogs, Pekingese, Boston Terriers, Lhasa Apsos and Shih Tzus. These breeds are already susceptible to upper respiratory problems, and the heat may bring about or make an existing condition worse.

Mesquite City Ordinance 10-5-6 B It is unlawful for any person to confine an animal in a motor vehicle under conditions or for such a period of time as may endanger the health of such animal due to heat, cold, lack of food or water or other circumstances that could reasonably be expected to cause suffering. Total bail $500.00

Featured Dog- Sugar and Spice

10 week old female puppies. They are shy but everyday they are becoming more outgoing. They are learning to play with toys. They friendly and love attention.

Other available dogs- At this time there are no other available dogs for adoption.

Featured Cat- Sawyer

4 month old kitten found in a storm drain. He is very friendly and outgoing. Loves to play, be held and purrs all the time. He gets along with the older cats at the shelter.

Other available cats- Rosa and Joey are a bonded pair. Very calm, keep themselves entertained and keep each other company.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER