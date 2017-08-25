Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing August 25, 2017

What you may not know about your dog’s paws (from www.examiner.com)

It is not uncommon for people to think their dog’s paws are indestructible. After all, nature made the pads to act like shoes. But the pads of a dog’s paws are as sensitive as they are strong. While the pads protect your pooch’s paws, as well as the joints and bones of the body, they are vulnerable to the elements.

Hot pavement, icy sidewalks, rocky terrain, gritty sand and wooded areas can be a dangerous place for a dog’s paws. Though the pads of the paws act like a cushion and protect the paws from a variety of surfaces, they can easily become damaged. Excessive heat from scorching black tops or sand on the beach can blister and burn a dog’s paws.

Icy sidewalks can cause frostbite, and the salt often used to prevent slipping can be toxic.

Rocky terrain and wooded areas can be particularly difficult since there are a host of potential issues, such as cuts from pointy rocks, embedded needles from pine trees, little pebbles getting caught in between the toes, etc.

So what can be done to help your furry companion stay healthy and remain active? Limit his time outside on hot and cold days, and be cognizant of the terrain he may be walking on. Check his pads regularly and be sure to clean out between the toes. Keep nails and hair trimmed to prevent injury or matting. Moisturize the pads with an appropriate moisturizer and don’t hesitate to give your furry loved one a paw massage. Just as our feet get tired, so can theirs!

Take your time introducing your dog to running, hiking or desert-going. Give their paws time to acclimate but beware of terrain that will only do harm, such as the hot pavement or sand. Be ready with first aid should your pooch’s paws need some attention. Do not be afraid to visit the veterinarian if you feel your furry friend’s paws need medical attention.

Your loving canine companion may be telling you something is up with her paws. Is she licking them incessantly? Chewing on them or biting at them? Pay close attention to between the toes or pads. If you are unable to find anything that seems to be causing the issue, other culprits such as allergies, obsessive compulsive disorder or boredom could be the problem.

Featured Dog- Rocky

Rocky was found as a stray. No one has come looking for him so he is looking for a new home. He weighs 7.9 lbs. He is a nice little boy and loves everyone. He is dong well on a leash and learning to play with toys.

Other available dogs-

Mikey-He loves people and being with you. Loves to play, doing well with his leash training

Featured Cat- Winnie

Winnie’s owner moved and could not take her with him. She is a nice friendly easily handled girl. She has an orange mustache on her face, maybe from drinking orange juice or eating too many cheetos. She is easily handled. Quiet girl

Other available cats

Topaz- Declawed in front. She recently had her teeth cleaned and a broken tooth removed. She loves everyone

Rosa and Joey- Bonded pair. 1 year old. Quiet loving and keep themselves entertained.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER