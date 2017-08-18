Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing August 18, 2017

NATIONAL DOG DAY- Awareness of Homeless Animals

Annually celebrated on August 26, it is National Dog Day. This day encourages dog ownership of all breeds, mixed and pure, and embraces the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe and “abuse-free life”. This day is intended to honor dogs for all that they do for us. In addition to giving love and companionship, dogs help us out in countless ways. They are watchdogs for our safety. They lead the blind. Dogs aid in search and rescue, and they seek out bombs and drugs.

It is a goal, for many on National Dog Day, to find homes for all dogs in need of a loving family. The goal of the National Dog Day foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.

Many pet owners consider their pets to be an important part of their family, and therefore, treat them the same as they would any other family member―spoil them on their birthdays with special treats and toys, take them on fun family vacations to the beach or up north camping, even sharing their darkest and deepest secrets with their furry friends. However, not all pets receive this kind of loving royal treatment. In fact, most do not. In the United States, there are more animals living on the streets and in homeless shelters than there is living safely in homes. With between 2,000-3,500 cats and dogs born each hour in the United States alone, compared to only 415 humans who are born each hour, it is easy to understand why the number of homeless animals is so unbelievably high.

What Happens to Homeless Animals in the United States?

In each city, in every state, there are hundreds of homeless animals that are in search of a good home. Here are just a few statistics about where these animals typically end up:

In the United States alone, there are an estimated six to eight million homeless animals that enter shelters each year. However, only about half of these animals are adopted.

Most animals that enter shelters are not “street” animals or offspring of other homeless animals, but puppies and kittens of family pets.

The reason in which animals end up in animal shelters is evenly divided between animals who are given up by owners and those that are picked up by animal control.

Five out of ten dogs in shelters and seven out of ten cats in shelters are euthanized simply because no one adopted them.

What Can You Do To Help Homeless Animals?

There are certain factors that cannot be changed about the amount of homeless animals that we have in the United States, such as the fact that both cats and dogs have high reproduction rates which plays a large role in their number of births. However, there are certain steps that you can take as an animal enthusiast to limit the problem:

Spay/Neuter your pets : One of the most important things you can do as a pet owner to limit the amount of homeless animals is to spay or neuter your own pet. This will ensure that they cannot bring any more animals into the world that need to be taken care of.

Adopt from a shelter or rescue group : By choosing a pet from a shelter, you are not only saving an animal from a possibly horrible fate, but you are also reducing the amount of homeless pets in the world.

Donate or volunteer : If you are not ready to adopt or own a pet, simply donating your time or money to an animal shelter or rescue group can significantly help with the amount of homeless pets in the United States.

Featured Dog- Speedy

Speedy was found abandoned at the dog park. He had been there all day until rescued that night. He is a friendly little dog. Loves people and being cuddled. If you’re looking for a small, quiet dog, Speedy is your man! He’s very sweet, walks well on a leash, and does well with other dogs.

Other available dogs

Bear- Labrador/heeler blend. High energy. Loves to play with toys. Came with another dog

Felix- tiny Chihuahua Friendly playful came with another dog

Oscar- Chihuahua blend Very friendly, does well on leash came with another dog.

Featured cat- Topaz

Torbi/tortishell with white. She is DECLAWED in front. Small older lady. Friendly and loving. Came to shelter with another cat. She is quiet and a great companion.

Onyx-beautiful black female Very friendly easily handled

Rosa and Joey-Bonded pair of cats. are indoor cats only. They love people and playing with toys.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER