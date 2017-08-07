LDS Missions

Elder Cody Vernon Burnside has returned after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He served in the Texas Houston South Mission for 24 months.

Jody and Nichole Burnside of the Mesquite 2nd Ward are his parents.

Elder Burnside will speak on Sunday, August 13, 2017, 12 pm in the Littlefield Chapel in Littlefield. AZ.

Elder Christen Larsen Cannon has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ

of Latter Day Saints in the Australia Sydney South Mission (English speaking). He will report to the

Provo, UT Missionary Training Center on August 16, 2017.

George and Jean Cannon of the Mesquite 4th Ward are the parents of Chris.

Elder Chris Cannon will speak on Sunday, August 13, 2017, 9 am in the Stake Center located at

100 N. Arrowhead Ln.