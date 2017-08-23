Lady Bulldogs head north to open season

The Virgin Valley High School volleyball team will open its season in Northern Nevada this weekend by competing in the Yerington Invitational.

The Lady Bulldogs, along with rival Moapa Valley, are the only two Clark County School District teams participating in the two-day tournament in the Mason Valley.

Virgin Valley is coming off a successful season a year ago going 21-14 overall and finishing in a tie for second place in the Sunrise League at 7-3.

The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the South 3A Regional tournament where they defeated Mojave, 3-0, in a first-round match before falling to Moapa Valley, 3-0, in the second round.

Head coach Lori Barnum will carry five seniors, four juniors and one sophomore on this year’s varsity squad that returns three starters from last season – seniors Jessica Barnum, Taylor Barnum and Calee Clem.

Kendyl Bowler and Markell Ludvigson are the other two seniors. Maleena Felshaw, Sydney Ludvigson, Cynthia Ponce and Jaylee Whipple are the juniors with Areli Ponce the lone sophomore.

The Lady Bulldogs will have 11 players on the junior varsity team and 11 on the freshmen squad.

VVHS will return from the north to host Pahrump Valley in its home opener Monday at 6 p.m. inside Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium. The Lady Trojans were 23-14 overall last season and finished 10-0 in the Sunset League.

Virgin Valley will participate in the annual Las Vegas Invitational Sept. 1-2. It will be the second of three tournaments the Lady Bulldogs will participate in this season.