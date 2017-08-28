Lady Bulldogs go 0-2-1 in Mesquite Cup

Despite not winning any of their matches during the past weekend in their own Mesquite Cup, the Virgin Valley High School girl soccer team fared well against stiff competition.

The Bulldogs fell to 4A Bonanza High School 1-0 in their first match of the tourney. The Lady Dawgs defense held the Bengals for 39 minutes before a Bengal striker split the Bulldog defenders for a goal. The Bulldogs had great opportunities in the first half but could not take advantage of three straight shots at goal.

The Lady Dawgs played 4A Clark to a 1-1 ties before winning in a shoot-off 4-3. Hitting goal for the Dawgs was striker Maddy Cheney off a corner kick from Karla Correa at the 42 minute mark.

The Dawgs lost their last match of the day to Pahrump Valley 1-0. The Trojans are a powerhouse in the 3A Sunset Division.

“No shame in losing to two 4A schools and Pahrump, who are one of the two top teams in the 3A Sunset Division,” said a smiling coach Bob Snell. “We competed and held are own, but I’m concerned about our inability to finish scoring chances. We have to start scoring. We lost three players to injuries and may have to pull up a couple of JV players for a few games.”

The Bulldog hosted 4A Eldorado on Monday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.