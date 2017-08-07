July building permits take sizeable jump

The city of Mesquite Building Department issued 142 permits in total in July 2016. So the 117 issued this July may look like a sizeable downturn except for one thing – of the 142 last year, 48 of them were for a renovation project at Sandstone condos.

Subtract that out and this year’s number looks much rosier as it’s an increase of 23 permits from last year.

The value of the permits issued this year at $7.997 million is also a sizeable increase of $2.214 million from last July’s value of $5.783 million.

The city issued 30 permits valued at $6.916 million for single family residences in July compared to 25 last year valued at $5.519 million.

Davis Construction, Meadowland Enterprises, and K & J Leishman Construction each took one permit with K & J taking the highest price permit at $452,478.

Catamount Development took out two permits with Construction West and Nevada Residential Construction (NRC) each taking out four permits.

The city issued Pulte Homes of Nevada, who builds all the new homes in Sun City, 17 permits. So far this calendar year, Pulte has taken out 92 permits for single family home construction.

Nine permits were issued for homes in the mid- to high one hundred-thousand-dollar value while 16 were issued for homes in the two hundred-thousand-dollar range. Four permits were valued in the three hundred-thousand-dollar range.

Ten permits valued at $133,855 were issued for residential modifications.

One permit was issued for a new commercial building valued at $591,824 on West Hafen Lane, one permit for a commercial modification project and one for a new business. In July 2016 the city issued three permits for new businesses.

There were 10 permits issued for swimming pools in July compared to three last year.

Seven permits for block walls, usually an indicator of future home construction, were issued this year compared to 14 in this category last year.

No permits were issued for grading or demolition projects this year, the same as last year.