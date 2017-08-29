Helping Texas Flood Victims

Hurricane Harvey made its landfall this past weekend in the big state of Texas, and will continue with torrential downpours throughout the coming week. It is said that the rivers will crest to an excess of 3 feet above, with nowhere to go. Flooding will most likely continue as long as the rains don’t stop… truly it’s a disaster of epic proportions. Many people will be forced to stay in shelters indefinitely, while supplies and food are desperately in need. It’s hard to grip the catastrophic event taking place in Houston, including the town of Corpus Christie, as well as other surrounding communities.

As I watched news footage throughout the state of Texas, I couldn’t believe that some of the larger freeways were completely submerged under water. As a past Texas resident, I’m familiar with their severe weather and flooding, but this is devastation at its max. The cars and trucks that remain under water will all be salvaged vehicles. People who left their homes may return to nothing, not to mention clothing and personal belongings…it breaks my heart. They will need all the help they can get, from toiletries to food and blankets. If you are able to help in any way, please contact the American Red Cross at 1-713-313-1753. If you are able to send a care package with any items such as soap, toothbrushes, deodorant, clothing etc. you may mail it to American Red Cross, Texas Gulf Coast Region, 2700 Southwest Freeway, Houston Texas 77098.

Money donations through the Red Cross are invested in Humanitarian services and other types of programs. This is the time where people need to put differences aside and help one another. Donations can come in many forms, such as unused airline miles; it helps families needing to get in and out of local areas, as well as placing volunteers in needed communities. If you have a vehicle you no longer want or need (in any condition), the Red Cross will take it. You may do this by contacting 1-855-92 RC CAR, 1-855-927-2227. Children and adults can get local schools involved, by setting up fundraisers or donating care packages of sorts; the same goes for workplaces, churches and community groups. Whatever you can do, no matter how big or how small, let’s rise to the occasion because every person can make a difference. I may not have much, but I will ‘Pay it forward’ … Take care and may Peace be with you all.

Make your life count.