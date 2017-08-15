Grace Elizabeth Dallacroce-Obituary

Grace Elizabeth Dallacroce, 90, passed away August 8, 2017 at her home in Mesquite, NV. Grace was born July 18, 1927 to Daniel Webster Kenny and Helen Grace Little in Pennsylvania. She married William Dallacroce on November 14, 2003 in St. George, UT.
There will be Graveside Services for Grace at the Mesquite City Cemetery in Mesquite, NV on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their “Guest Book” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Grace was a cute little lady that we got to know to late. We have only known Grace for the past couple of years after we bought next to her. Best neighbor anybody could ask for. Always had a smile on her face and happy to see everybody and anybody. Will always remember seeing her excitement when getting in the car to go play Bingo. She was truly a very pleasant lady and we will miss seeing her happy face when we come to stay in the winter. Wish we could have known her longer. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family