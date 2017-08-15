Grace Elizabeth Dallacroce-Obituary

Grace Elizabeth Dallacroce, 90, passed away August 8, 2017 at her home in Mesquite, NV. Grace was born July 18, 1927 to Daniel Webster Kenny and Helen Grace Little in Pennsylvania. She married William Dallacroce on November 14, 2003 in St. George, UT.

There will be Graveside Services for Grace at the Mesquite City Cemetery in Mesquite, NV on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their “Guest Book” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.