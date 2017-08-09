Gladys Vielman-Obituary

Mesquite, NV – Gladys, 49, passed away early Thursday morning, August 3, 2017, at home. She was born September 20, 1967 in Guatemala to Gladys A. Barrientos and Eron Buchhalter. She married Pablo Vielman on August 14, 1991 in Guatemala. Gladys was raised in Guatemala and shortly after their wedding, they both decided to move to the United States and found the lovely town of Mesquite. Pablo and Gladys found their love for cooking and opened their restaurant, Bella’s Pizza. When Gladys wasn’t working long crazy hours each day, she spent as much time as she could with her only child Jacqueline

Vielman.

One of their favorite things to do together was watching movies. Every week they made sure to check one movie off their list, whether it be in theaters or at home. Gladys wasn’t just good at making the greatest pizzas but she had an amazing talent for pottery. Pottery was her stress reliever! Gladys had been fighting brain cancer (Chordoma) for the past 17 years, constantly on treatments and several surgeries. Doctors had originally given her 5 years to live but Gladys wasn’t having that and continued fighting and change those 5 years to 17 long happy years.

The family is sad to say that Gladys did not want to have a service held and wanted to respect her decision. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their “Guest Book” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.