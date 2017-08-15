Evelyn Arlene Schanus- Obituary

Evelyn Arlene Schanus, 86, passed away on August 12, 2017 in Mesquite, NV. She was born on December 18, 1930 in Evergreen, MN to Frank Janke and Sadie Redtzke. She married Walter Herbert Schanus in Hibbing, MN on January 11, 1950, Walter passed away on August 31, 2008.

Evelyn was employed by Cream’O’Wheat for twenty-five years before retiring in 1986. She and Walt moved to Bovey, MN at Lawrence Lake. In 1999, they moved to Mesquite to enjoy the warm weather.

Evelyn is survived by her brother, Clarence Janke of Aurora, MN and her sister Lois Hepola of Eveleth, MN, as well as many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Walt and her parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Mesquite, NV on Sunday August 20, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. after church services. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our “Guestbook” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.