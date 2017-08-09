Desert Spring residents request rezoning

Residents of Desert Springs are acting to have Mohave County rezone the plot of land at exit 9, which is now being prepared for a future travel plaza.

The land at exit 9 was sold to developers approximately a year ago. The developers were trying to get the property rezoned “highway commercial” so they could put in a truck stop. Desert Springs residents went into action then, fought and won, the deal fell through and the property reverted to the original owner.

Now the original owner has begun preparing the land for a new travel plaza, which won’t include a truck stop. However, residents are still concerned that it could come about down the road and asked the county board to change a portion of the land to residential zoning, ensuring this won’t happen.

On Monday, the county board of supervisors approved a motion to send back to planning and zoning for reconsideration of this zoning change.

The planned travel plaza is 9,800 sure feet and will house the gas station as well as a Subway sandwich shop and a burger restaurant. Area residents trust that the present owner will stick to what he says when he claims that the new facility will be nothing more than a travel plaza and they don’t seem to have a problem with an RV park. Residents do, however, have a problem with the lighting requirements for, and the noisy traffic that will surely come with a truck stop.

If the property is zoned Highway Commercial, nothing will guarantee the future of the land.

The present owner isn’t planning on using the entire plot of land for the travel plaza and open space will be available for future expansion. Residents want the plot of land at the west end of the travel plaza to be zoned residential so future land owners or developers won’t be able to expand commercially. For those who live less than 100 yards from the west end of the site are very concerned about maintaining the quiet, peaceful darkness they purchased their properties to enjoy.

One of the residents who live near the site said, “I bought my home so that I can sit on my back porch at night, enjoy the tranquility and see the stars. If I wanted the noise, traffic and all the overhead street lights that will come with a truck stop, I’d move to Mesquite. The present owner says he has no plans now but that doesn’t mean that the future is solid, anything is possible; I just want to protect my investment.”

Those interested in expressing concern about the future of the land near Anderson, Anasazi and Kokopelli Lanes can send an email to Mohave County District One Supervisor, Gary Watson, at gary.watson@mohavecounty.us, call the offices at 928-753-0722 or visiting their website https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=188&cid=644&page=1.